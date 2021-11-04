Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwean takes over as News24's Africa desk head

by Staff reporter
14 mins ago | Views
News24 has appointed seasoned journalist Lenin Ndebele to head up its Africa desk.

Ndebele joins News24 from the Sunday Times, where he reported from and on Zimbabwe. He takes over from Lynsey Chutel, who has been appointed reporter-researcher in the Johannesburg bureau of the New York Times.

Ndebele hails from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, where he has worked in the media industry for 14 years.

He cut his journalistic teeth at several Zimbabwean newspapers and wrote for The Chronicle and Sunday News as a senior reporter before becoming news editor of the local tabloid B-Metro. He's also done freelance work for City Press and Drum.

Ndebele said:

Joining News24 is a big gig for me. I'll be covering over 50 countries, so there's a lot of writing to be done, but I am up for the challenge.

Ndebele's work will focus on the Southern African Development Community countries in particular.

"Lenin brings years of experience and in-depth knowledge of Zimbabwean politics and society to News24," said editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson.

He added:

We are thrilled to have him on our team and look forward to his coverage of the continent, with a specific focus on southern Africa.

On what the big stories to come out of Africa in the coming months will be, Ndebele said: "We are heading into the post-Covid era and all that that means for African countries. There are also upcoming elections in eight African countries next year," he said.

"In addition, Africa has a lot of beautiful success stories despite the unfortunate corruption and politics, and we have to shine a light on that too."

Source - news24

