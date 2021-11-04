Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Number plates backlog being cleared

by Staff reporter
41 mins ago | Views
The backlog in issuing number plates should be cleared by next month after which authorities do not expect to see any unregistered vehicle on the road as enough raw materials have been secured for the manufacture of the plates.

The planned clearance of the backlog will bring relief to motorists, some of whom were going for months without proper metal number plates and having to rely on the temporary cardboard issues. It will also help to reduce the number of people going about committing crimes using unregistered vehicles.

Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) head Mr George Makoni was upbeat on clearing the backlog yesterday following a tour of the Shamva tollgate along the Harare-Nyamapanda Road.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona, his deputy Mike Madiro and officials from the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara), Central Vehicle Registry (CVR), Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) and CMED, also toured the Shamva tollgate.

Mr Makoni said the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development managed to provide US$2,1 million by June this year to buy the raw materials for the number plates, which started arriving in August.

There were three batches, the first batch was airlifted by the Government to ease the shortage of number plates.

"We have 37 000 sets that came in three batches," said Mr Makoni. "Another batch is expected end of November and that consignment is made up of all sizes of number plates and the total number is 115 500."

Mr Makoni said people could quickly access number plates from wherever they were, especially at post offices countrywide.

Director of Transport Management in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development Dr Joseph Pedzapasi said: "What we have done so far after receiving a large consignment of number plates is to focus on clearing the backlog and thereafter, we will go and attend to other motorists."

During the tour, Minister Mhona interacted with motorists to understand their challenges at tollgates and urged those without number plates to acquire them since they now had enough in stock.

By September last year, CVR had issued over 20 000 number plates since July 2020 and extended working hours as it battled to clear the backlog of nearly 50 000.

This emerged during a visit by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development to the CVR offices and manufacturing plant. Police and Zinara have joined hands in a drive to eliminate vehicles without number plates with an estimated 80 000 vehicles requiring plates.

Number plates cost US$80 and it takes two to five days to secure them.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Barcelona confirm return of club icon Xavi as coach

9 mins ago | 15 Views

Leaked chats expose Zanu-PF

18 mins ago | 103 Views

5 Zimbabwean entrepreneurs win big in AfCFTA Caravan Prize

19 mins ago | 15 Views

Obert Mpofu dragged into farm wrangle

19 mins ago | 22 Views

Bulawayo vendors livid over council raids

20 mins ago | 14 Views

Court orders $500,000 compensation for police brutality

20 mins ago | 30 Views

'Harsh cyber laws a human rights violation'

23 mins ago | 13 Views

ZRA reviews water allocation at Kariba

23 mins ago | 13 Views

'Artisanal miners fuel HIV spread in Matebeleland'

24 mins ago | 13 Views

The legality of the MDC-T

24 mins ago | 27 Views

COP26: Mnangagwa tried too hard

25 mins ago | 26 Views

Audit to expose ex-ZCTU President Mutasa?

37 mins ago | 56 Views

NGOs warn Mnangagwa's govt

38 mins ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe - UK relations thawing?

38 mins ago | 62 Views

Chiwenga hails Bulawayo for best vaccination record

38 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabweans turn to traditional Chinese medicine as alternative treatment

39 mins ago | 20 Views

Qoki brings smiles to hundreds of households in Matebeleland

39 mins ago | 54 Views

Tollgate relief for motorists

40 mins ago | 67 Views

Zimbabweans break records at COP26

42 mins ago | 41 Views

Remembering Ginimbi

42 mins ago | 27 Views

Jail for failure to register deceased estates

43 mins ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe finally give up on Bonne

43 mins ago | 48 Views

Zanu-PF fights delay wheat payments

44 mins ago | 19 Views

2 die in plane crash in Mazowe

12 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Snake Attack: Black mamba kills two brothers

14 hrs ago | 2839 Views

Scottish MP wears Mnangagwa scarf

14 hrs ago | 2089 Views

Obert Mpofu offered part of disputed Esidakeni farm

14 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Mutambara appointed executive director and full professor

14 hrs ago | 3264 Views

Zimbabwe university student juggling college and prostitution

14 hrs ago | 1930 Views

Zimbabweans to pay more for water

14 hrs ago | 561 Views

Court dismisses Mliswa's application

14 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mnangagwa caps 1531 graduates at LSU

14 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabweans to pay more for fuel

14 hrs ago | 326 Views

Kelly Khumalo snubs 'homophobic' Zimbabwe in solidarity with Somizi

15 hrs ago | 442 Views

Zimbabwean takes over as News24's Africa desk head

15 hrs ago | 3805 Views

Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar

15 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zanu PF MPs throw Wadyajena under the bus

17 hrs ago | 1568 Views

Cyberbullies are Cowards

17 hrs ago | 149 Views

Global Update: Which countries attract the most startups?

19 hrs ago | 242 Views

Different formation structures for businesses around the world

19 hrs ago | 101 Views

Startups News: Corporation vs LLC, The Latest Trends

20 hrs ago | 92 Views

48 Teach For Zimbabwe Fellows graduate

24 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Crocodile attacks on the rise

24 hrs ago | 716 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days