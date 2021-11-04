Qoki brings smiles to hundreds of households in Matebeleland

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE past few weeks have seen Qoki Zindlovukazi trending following a revelation that the group of Zimbabwean women in the diaspora are millionaires after investing so much in immovable property.What remains amazing about the women — a majority being healthcare workers is that they have a philanthropic side which has brought smiles to hundreds of households in Matebeleland since the inception of the organisation.Founded by Miss Sithule Tshuma who is based in the United Kingdom, Qoki is a member-driven women's organisation that utilises the power of social media to address challenges faced by members and their communities in the diaspora and country of origin.As their name Qoki — which is a Ndebele word meaning knocking — members of this organisation have not only knocked their way into society but they have indeed made their presence felt.The organisation has grown in leaps and bounds and now has members in South Africa, Canada, America, Australia, United Kingdom, Ireland and Zimbabwe.One of the senior directors, Bridget Dube said theirs was to show the rest of society that anything was possible and that they could not only uplift themselves but in the same vein uplift the entire society.Some of the development projects funded by the organisation are Qoki Zimbabwe Hospital Project, Qoki Tsholotsho Disaster Support, and Qoki various support to individuals with compelling needs.Besides the flashy mansions and lucrative business ventures they have engaged in ever since they started the organisation, the over 5 000 women have also given back to different communities.Since more than 95 percent of them are in care work, their first charity project dates back to 2017 a few months after establishing Qoki when they started the blanket project to boost hospitals in Matebeleland. The Qoki ZimbabweHospital Project has so far seen the donation of more than 1 300 blankets to 14 different healthcare centres in Matebeleland which the women started by contributing at least £5 each monthly.These include Sipepa Clinic in Tsholotsho, St Mary's Hospital in Hwange, Binga District Hospital, Nkayi District Hospital, Brunapeg Hospital, St Luke's Lupane, Mpilo Central Hospital, Gwanda District Hospital, Maphisa, Binga, Inyathi District Hospitals and Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital.This was after concern was raised over shortages of blankets especially in rural areas where in some instances patients were forced to carry their own when seeking medical attention.Qoki also donated to Tsholotsho district flood victims of 2017, blankets, food, tents for shelter and medical health care support. Qoki Tsholotsho disaster donations were made to assist villagers that lost their homes.In June 2019, Qoki opened Qoki Medical Healthcare Centre in Bulawayo with more branches expected in other cities in future to improve access to health as there are limited health care centres. Part of Qoki beneficiaries include triplets from Hwange whose mother bled to death after delivering them in 2019.Qoki adopted the triplets and has been supplying their needs. Another baby from Figtree whose mother died during delivery was adopted by Qoki after a picture of his 63-year-old father went viral. In the picture the boy who was aged 10 months then was being pushed in a wheelbarrow while the man was doing his duties as he no longer had anyone to look after the baby.Ms Tshuma said Qoki charity was the organisation's way of appreciating different communities who played a part in raising its members."As we grow as women, we continue to give back to the community and the people who have helped us become who we are today. We have a tendency to assist the less fortunate in our community," said Ms Tshuma."Every brick contributes to development; we can construct a nation together. Never underestimate the power of a small group of thoughtful, determined citizens to change the world.We support a lot of orphans who've lost their mothers during childbirth. So far we've supported eight babies including triplets.'As concerned healthcare workers, every year Qoki donates food to Mpilo so that the kitchen staff can make a wholesome Christmas meal for all patients who will be admitted on the day.When Covid-19 broke out, Qoki responded swiftly by distributing food hampers to affected families both in Zimbabwe and South Africa during the initial lock down period. Since then, the organisation has rallied behind the less privileged whose plight was worsened by the global pandemic.Qoki also raised funds to buy personal protective equipment for Bulawayo hospitals which was distributed last year."We have a dedicated team of intercessors and this group started when we had a lot of our members calling admins about their illnesses, family illnesses, Covid-19-related symptoms, anxieties and stressors at work due to Covid-19.These women's role is to pray for Qoki ladies and anyone in general that we get to know, and are struggling with anything, or are in hospital.This is a dedicated team, they give their evenings to interceding on our behalf each and every day of the week," she added. When tragedy hit Mpilo doctors who lost property when their residence was gutted by fire, Qoki was one of the organizations that extended help by donating food for the affected 41 families.