Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Qoki brings smiles to hundreds of households in Matebeleland

by Staff reporter
36 mins ago | Views
THE past few weeks have seen Qoki Zindlovukazi trending following a revelation that the group of Zimbabwean women in the diaspora are millionaires after investing so much in immovable property.

What remains amazing about the women — a majority being healthcare workers is that they have a philanthropic side which has brought smiles to hundreds of households in Matebeleland since the inception of the organisation.

Founded by Miss Sithule Tshuma who is based in the United Kingdom, Qoki is a member-driven women's organisation that utilises the power of social media to address challenges faced by members and their communities in the diaspora and country of origin.As their name Qoki — which is a Ndebele word meaning knocking — members of this organisation have not only knocked their way into society but they have indeed made their presence felt.

The organisation has grown in leaps and bounds and now has members in South Africa, Canada, America, Australia, United Kingdom, Ireland and Zimbabwe.

One of the senior directors, Bridget Dube said theirs was to show the rest of society that anything was possible and that they could not only uplift themselves but in the same vein uplift the entire society.

Some of the development projects funded by the organisation are Qoki Zimbabwe Hospital Project, Qoki Tsholotsho Disaster Support, and Qoki various support to individuals with compelling needs.Besides the flashy mansions and lucrative business ventures they have engaged in ever since they started the organisation, the over 5 000 women have also given back to different communities.

Since more than 95 percent of them are in care work, their first charity project dates back to 2017 a few months after establishing Qoki when they started the blanket project to boost hospitals in Matebeleland. The Qoki Zimbabwe

Hospital Project has so far seen the donation of more than 1 300 blankets to 14 different healthcare centres in Matebeleland which the women started by contributing at least £5 each monthly.

These include Sipepa Clinic in Tsholotsho, St Mary's Hospital in Hwange, Binga District Hospital, Nkayi District Hospital, Brunapeg Hospital, St Luke's Lupane, Mpilo Central Hospital, Gwanda District Hospital, Maphisa, Binga, Inyathi District Hospitals and Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital.

This was after concern was raised over shortages of blankets especially in rural areas where in some instances patients were forced to carry their own when seeking medical attention.

Qoki also donated to Tsholotsho district flood victims of 2017, blankets, food, tents for shelter and medical health care support. Qoki Tsholotsho disaster donations were made to assist villagers that lost their homes.

In June 2019, Qoki opened Qoki Medical Healthcare Centre in Bulawayo with more branches expected in other cities in future to improve access to health as there are limited health care centres. Part of Qoki beneficiaries include triplets from Hwange whose mother bled to death after delivering them in 2019.

Qoki adopted the triplets and has been supplying their needs. Another baby from Figtree whose mother died during delivery was adopted by Qoki after a picture of his 63-year-old father went viral. In the picture the boy who was aged 10 months then was being pushed in a wheelbarrow while the man was doing his duties as he no longer had anyone to look after the baby.

Ms Tshuma said Qoki charity was the organisation's way of appreciating different communities who played a part in raising its members.

"As we grow as women, we continue to give back to the community and the people who have helped us become who we are today. We have a tendency to assist the less fortunate in our community," said Ms Tshuma.

"Every brick contributes to development; we can construct a nation together. Never underestimate the power of a small group of thoughtful, determined citizens to change the world.

We support a lot of orphans who've lost their mothers during childbirth. So far we've supported eight babies including triplets.'As concerned healthcare workers, every year Qoki donates food to Mpilo so that the kitchen staff can make a wholesome Christmas meal for all patients who will be admitted on the day.

When Covid-19 broke out, Qoki responded swiftly by distributing food hampers to affected families both in Zimbabwe and South Africa during the initial lock down period. Since then, the organisation has rallied behind the less privileged whose plight was worsened by the global pandemic.

Qoki also raised funds to buy personal protective equipment for Bulawayo hospitals which was distributed last year.

"We have a dedicated team of intercessors and this group started when we had a lot of our members calling admins about their illnesses, family illnesses, Covid-19-related symptoms, anxieties and stressors at work due to Covid-19.

These women's role is to pray for Qoki ladies and anyone in general that we get to know, and are struggling with anything, or are in hospital.

This is a dedicated team, they give their evenings to interceding on our behalf each and every day of the week," she added. When tragedy hit Mpilo doctors who lost property when their residence was gutted by fire, Qoki was one of the organizations that extended help by donating food for the affected 41 families.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Barcelona confirm return of club icon Xavi as coach

7 mins ago | 7 Views

Leaked chats expose Zanu-PF

15 mins ago | 71 Views

5 Zimbabwean entrepreneurs win big in AfCFTA Caravan Prize

16 mins ago | 12 Views

Obert Mpofu dragged into farm wrangle

17 mins ago | 18 Views

Bulawayo vendors livid over council raids

17 mins ago | 10 Views

Court orders $500,000 compensation for police brutality

17 mins ago | 23 Views

'Harsh cyber laws a human rights violation'

20 mins ago | 10 Views

ZRA reviews water allocation at Kariba

20 mins ago | 12 Views

'Artisanal miners fuel HIV spread in Matebeleland'

21 mins ago | 13 Views

The legality of the MDC-T

21 mins ago | 26 Views

COP26: Mnangagwa tried too hard

22 mins ago | 24 Views

Audit to expose ex-ZCTU President Mutasa?

34 mins ago | 54 Views

NGOs warn Mnangagwa's govt

35 mins ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe - UK relations thawing?

35 mins ago | 54 Views

Chiwenga hails Bulawayo for best vaccination record

35 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabweans turn to traditional Chinese medicine as alternative treatment

36 mins ago | 20 Views

Tollgate relief for motorists

38 mins ago | 64 Views

Number plates backlog being cleared

38 mins ago | 15 Views

Zimbabweans break records at COP26

39 mins ago | 41 Views

Remembering Ginimbi

39 mins ago | 25 Views

Jail for failure to register deceased estates

40 mins ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe finally give up on Bonne

40 mins ago | 43 Views

Zanu-PF fights delay wheat payments

41 mins ago | 19 Views

2 die in plane crash in Mazowe

12 hrs ago | 1633 Views

Snake Attack: Black mamba kills two brothers

14 hrs ago | 2837 Views

Scottish MP wears Mnangagwa scarf

14 hrs ago | 2089 Views

Obert Mpofu offered part of disputed Esidakeni farm

14 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Mutambara appointed executive director and full professor

14 hrs ago | 3260 Views

Zimbabwe university student juggling college and prostitution

14 hrs ago | 1929 Views

Zimbabweans to pay more for water

14 hrs ago | 561 Views

Court dismisses Mliswa's application

14 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mnangagwa caps 1531 graduates at LSU

14 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabweans to pay more for fuel

14 hrs ago | 323 Views

Kelly Khumalo snubs 'homophobic' Zimbabwe in solidarity with Somizi

15 hrs ago | 440 Views

Zimbabwean takes over as News24's Africa desk head

15 hrs ago | 3786 Views

Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar

15 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zanu PF MPs throw Wadyajena under the bus

17 hrs ago | 1568 Views

Cyberbullies are Cowards

17 hrs ago | 148 Views

Global Update: Which countries attract the most startups?

19 hrs ago | 241 Views

Different formation structures for businesses around the world

19 hrs ago | 101 Views

Startups News: Corporation vs LLC, The Latest Trends

19 hrs ago | 92 Views

48 Teach For Zimbabwe Fellows graduate

24 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Crocodile attacks on the rise

24 hrs ago | 716 Views

Prominent polygamous businessman in 'grave ritual' storm

24 hrs ago | 3010 Views

Fraudsters demand sex for jobs from desperate women

24 hrs ago | 1596 Views

Woman begs court to jail abusive husband

24 hrs ago | 770 Views

Senior cop sucked in cattle rustling racket

24 hrs ago | 1143 Views

4 men stab and assault a love rival

24 hrs ago | 696 Views

Man killed over pop corn

24 hrs ago | 716 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days