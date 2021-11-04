Audit to expose ex-ZCTU President Mutasa?

News / Local

by Staff reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president Peter Mutasa, is reportedly being targeted for arrest by the new Zanu-PF-aligned executive.Sources at Gorlon House, the ZCTU headquarters, told NewZimbabwe.com presidential spokesperson George Charamba's claims an audit was being prepared, were not only true but aimed at getting Mutasa arrested."Thorough audits will be done by the competent firm(s)! We want to know if all trade union monies were spent on trade union work, with none spirited to prop lifestyles or some political party," said Charamba on Twitter this week."Ndichambotamba newe kusvika zuva rasvika. Ndichakuvigira sadza kuyakuya kwaunogamuchira nepafafitera!," he added in another tweet."Don't be silly; I promised an audit, which is a standard post-leadership change intervention. Of course, if you are found to have eaten mari yeZCTU, you get committed to where criminals belong!"Mutasa's loss to Zanu-PF ally Florence Taruvinga in last week's race for the union's presidency was celebrated by the ruling party as he had maintained the union's close relations with the main opposition party MDC Alliance and its leader Nelson Chamisa."Zanu-PF is definitely taking an active role at ZCTU and the audit report being talked about is definitely going to be compiled," the source said."They want to do away with Mutasa once and for all, and getting him arrested is their main agenda. What they do not understand is that he was not a signatory to the union's accounts and finances."Moyo on the other hand has been quiet but he could also go as the new executive wants a clean sweep."Taruvinga leads a new executive with members aligned to Zanu-PF and the MDC-T, both of whom want to drag the union from the MDC Alliance.Mutasa said he was more worried by the government and Zanu-PF's newfound influence in the ZCTU rather than any impending audit.He told NewZimbabwe.com Zanu-PF and the government should at least not be "brazen" about its newly found control of ZCTU."I am comfortable with any audit, I am not moved because the ZCTU president does not hold any finances," Mutasa said."As a leader, I am 100% sure that there was nothing amiss on our finances. They can go to hell. They can do whatever audit they want. I am actually worried by the interests of the state and the ruling party in the ZCTU. Their celebration of the fact that I am no longer president clearly shows the state was fighting me."