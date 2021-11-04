Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa's cocktail encounters and futility of summit diplomacy

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWEAN President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his publicists climbed Mount Everest celebrating inevitable chats with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and happenstance exchanges at a cocktail with United States President Joe Biden at the recent United Nations climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

Mnangagwa excitedly bragged to journalists in Glasgow about his chats with Johnson - who as the host had no choice but to talk to him - and Biden whom he encountered during the summit's cocktail function.

 "I had an opportunity to chat with President Joe Biden and the spirit which he has towards Zimbabwe is totally different from what we see from the US Embassy in Harare. In fact, he called a staffer and said ‘please make sure that I have a chat with the President (referring to President Mnangagwa)'," he said.

Mnangagwa's attempt to decipher Washington DC's current position on targeted sanctions on Zimbabwe through a fortuitous and fleeting chat with Biden rather than from sustained engagements with diplomats in Harare is widely seen as amateurish and naïve.

"It is diplomatically disingenuous for President Mnangagwa to make such unfounded remarks on an important issue like this and try to drive a wedge between President Biden and his administration's diplomats in Harare," a Western diplomat said.

"Biden and other leaders of democratic states work through institutions, processes and advice; they are not arbitrary authoritarians. To say Biden's attitude is different from that of American diplomats in Harare - on the basis of an encounter which lasted some seconds or a minute - is rather ill-advised and unhelpful."

Biden was central to the targeted sanctions issue from the beginning. The Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act was passed by the US Congress imposing targeted sanctions on Zimbabwe and senior Zanu-PF officials in 2001. Senate passed the Bill on 1 August and the House of representatives passed it on 4 December.

Former president George W Bush signed it into law on 21 December. Beyond rubbing shoulders with Biden, Mnangagwa said he also spoke with Johnson about three times, a reference to the short encounters during the summit. The President also engaged UK minister of State for Africa Vicky Ford.

He said Ford is scheduled to visit Zimbabwe on a date yet to be set. Mnangagwa said he also spoke with Prince Charles, heir apparent to the British throne as the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, who lowered the Union Jack at midnight on 18 April 1980 - Independence Day - for the last time and the new Zimbabwe flag was raised.

Mnangagwa also met with Prince William. He claimed the Prince told him to convey a message of goodwill to Marvellous Nakamba whom he follows ardently. Yet Nakamba, who plays for Aston Villa in the English Premier League, had already previously met the Prince as way back as May without Mnangagwa.

Other figures who chatted with Mnangagwa include European Council president Charles Michel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, secretary of State for the Holy See Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Commonwealth secretary-general Patricia Scotland.

Having gone to Glasgow without standing appointments, Mnangagwa resorted to capitalising on exchange of pleasantries, courtesy calls and ambush meetings, including chance encounters during the cocktail, to give the impression of a hectic schedule and serious engagements.

Summitry engagements sometimes yield desired results, but largely do not deliver the goods. Summits, a term first used by Winston Churchill in 1950 in a speech on the Soviet Union on 14 February 1950, are basically meetings involving representatives of the highest level of states or international organisations.

They have a high frequency involving heads of state or government in debates on global issues. But in some cases these meetings are criticised because presidents or prime ministers may lack expertise in certain areas or the preparation of career diplomats.

As Rwandan President Paul Kagame said, African leaders usually attend those summits for a photo opportunity. In addition, leaders who make decisions at summit without the expertise and consultation could be led by personal agendas.

The trouble with summitry - which may provide a platform for negotiations and image building or prove to be a public relations disaster depending on how they are handled - is that expectations tend to rise beyond what can reasonably be hoped for - just like the Mnangagwa adventure in Glasgow which has proved to be like a tale told by an idiot full of sound and fury signifying nothing.

Source - thenewshawks

Must Read

Mnangagwa told in Scotland to let markets self regulate

3 hrs ago | 483 Views

Mnangagwa claims immunity on being illegal Zanu-PF leader

3 hrs ago | 430 Views

Justice Mushore still Awol after ruling against Malaba

3 hrs ago | 548 Views

Mnangagwa's Glasgow trip a missed opportunity

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Urban commuters lament transport crisis

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

MPs challenge sweeping Presidential powers

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

Axe wielding bus employees block road, bus overturns

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Satellite technology helps Safeguard Bulawayo director foil SA car theft

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Goats now biting people

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Kudakwashe Tagwirei, a champion of black empowerment

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Barcelona confirm return of club icon Xavi as coach

14 hrs ago | 516 Views

Leaked chats expose Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 3690 Views

5 Zimbabwean entrepreneurs win big in AfCFTA Caravan Prize

14 hrs ago | 333 Views

Obert Mpofu dragged into farm wrangle

14 hrs ago | 608 Views

Bulawayo vendors livid over council raids

14 hrs ago | 317 Views

Court orders $500,000 compensation for police brutality

14 hrs ago | 699 Views

'Harsh cyber laws a human rights violation'

14 hrs ago | 246 Views

ZRA reviews water allocation at Kariba

14 hrs ago | 107 Views

'Artisanal miners fuel HIV spread in Matebeleland'

14 hrs ago | 286 Views

The legality of the MDC-T

14 hrs ago | 440 Views

COP26: Mnangagwa tried too hard

14 hrs ago | 448 Views

Audit to expose ex-ZCTU President Mutasa?

14 hrs ago | 590 Views

NGOs warn Mnangagwa's govt

14 hrs ago | 821 Views

Zimbabwe - UK relations thawing?

14 hrs ago | 520 Views

Chiwenga hails Bulawayo for best vaccination record

14 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabweans turn to traditional Chinese medicine as alternative treatment

14 hrs ago | 147 Views

Qoki brings smiles to hundreds of households in Matebeleland

14 hrs ago | 301 Views

Tollgate relief for motorists

14 hrs ago | 419 Views

Number plates backlog being cleared

14 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabweans break records at COP26

14 hrs ago | 351 Views

Remembering Ginimbi

14 hrs ago | 220 Views

Jail for failure to register deceased estates

14 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe finally give up on Bonne

14 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zanu-PF fights delay wheat payments

14 hrs ago | 189 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days