Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

MDC Alliance goes to bed with terrorist group

by Charity Maodza
3 hrs ago | Views
THE opposition MDC Alliance has been criticised for its association with a Sri Lankan separatist movement, Tamil Eelam, during the COP26 Summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) was formed by the Sri Lankan Tamil diaspora, with the aim of creating an independent state, Tamil Eelam, which TGTE aspires to create in the north and east provinces of Sri Lanka.

The TGTE and Tamil Eelam are not recognised by any state or authority. During the COP26 Summit in Glasgow, the MDC-A and it's surrogate organisations such as the Zimbabwe Human Rights Organisation and the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe, in co-ordination with the Mthwakazi group, staged a poorly attended demonstration which led them to join the Tamil Eelam demonstration in a bid to shore up their numbers. Resultantly, the MDC-A group was seen joining Tamil Eelam's sloganeering for independence and brandishing their flag, a red coloured flag with a tiger.

The MDC-A has drawn criticism for its support for the separatist movement in a foreign country.

The party's international relations secretary, Gladys Hlatshwayo, is under fire over her poor appreciation of diplomacy and the impact of association with separatist movements.

The MDC-A's demonstrating alongside the equally separatist Mthwakazi group has also triggered questions about it's amenability to break the unitariness of Zimbabwe, in violation of the Constitutionally-enshrined founding principles of the oneness of the country.

A political analyst castigated the MDC-A's diplomatic blunder, highlighting that "the MDC-A and its surrogates have demonstrated their incompetence on the international stage, associating and chanting separatist slogans of a foreign country they know little about.

They also present a danger of being used by foreign separatist movements to spread the same rhetoric in Zimbabwe, to the detriment of national unity and oneness," the analyst said.

Thirty two countries currently list the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) as a terrorist organisation, including the COP26 host, the United Kingdom.

Source - The Sunday Mail
More on: #Sables, #Cheetahs,

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe govt turns to UN over gem ban

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa ouster plot thickens, Kasukuwere drawn into fight

2 hrs ago | 559 Views

Chamisa storms into Zanu-PF fortress

2 hrs ago | 620 Views

Mnangagwa resorts to Mugabe tactics

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Counterfeit whiskies floods Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mnangagwa loyalists suffer major blow

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

Abandoned stands headache for council

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Mutambara lands top post in SA

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Furore over Umguza suburbs

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

'Zimbabwe will be a net power exporter'

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Outcry over Macheso's US$20 charge

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Electricity imports cost Zimbabwe US$200 million

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Over 300 pension funds idle

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Chinese will cost Zanu-PF votes

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mounting concerns over breach of ethical journalism

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Man rapes 11-year-old daughter, threatens to kill her

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

If empty chairs are an audience then re-engagement is at its lowest

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Egg on face for Mnangagwa in Glasgow

2 hrs ago | 352 Views

Tsenengamu confesses to violent crimes he committed in Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

EFF protests to US over Zimbabwe sanctions

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zanu-PF rubbishes Mnangagwa legitimacy court challenge

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Councillor pays $750 for rent in two years

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mkhombo school empowers students through sports

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Bulawayo continues in building demolition blitz

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Water supplies restored in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe govt considers another currency

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Divisions rock Women's Coalition of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Magistrate arrested for criminal abuse of office

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Bulawayo lad Chipanje secures rugby scholarship

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Platinum teams fire early warning shots

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

There is need to audit works of NGOs

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Patriotism needed to retain skilled labour, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

School heads get salary boost

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Mnangagwa briefs party supporters on UK trip

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Man found hanging in kitchen

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Gutu man commits suicide after murdering girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Man steals firearm, knocked down by a car in a botched robbery

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Prostitute steals client car, crashes in durawall

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

NetOne launches Silver Jubilee promo

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Civil servants bonuses this month

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe, UK in diplomatic breakthrough?

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

It's a cruel world for black people

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zinara rakes in $5bn

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Youth League applauds Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Suspects caught selling peacock for drug money

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Congregant and usher fight over phone

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zambia suffers major power outage

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe loses 400MW at Kariba

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

NetOne intensifies electronic airtime recharge

3 hrs ago | 45 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days