Civil servants bonuses this month

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
CIVIL servants will begin receiving their annual bonuses later this month following rounds of negotiations between public sector unions and the Government.

While the Government has committed to paying bonuses beginning this month, negotiations over how much will be paid out are still ongoing.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima said: "We are definitely going to be paying bonuses this year, but what is left to be decided is the quantum which will be paid out.

"As such, civil servants are set to start receiving their bonuses this month on a date to be announced later because as of now we have not yet completed our own discussions within Government."

Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions secretary-general David Dzatsunga confirmed the development.

"Yes, we have been talking and the employer has made a commitment to pay bonuses," he said.

"However, we are not really sure about how much we are talking about here because a decision is yet to be made on figures.

"But we have proposed that the bonus should also include allowances because the salary alone is too little and the bonus will not be much either."

Finance and Economic Development Minister Prof Mthuli Ncube recently said civil servants should expect their bonuses on time.

"There is always a 13th cheque for civil servants, always, so they can expect one, we have not changed that. It will be paid on time," he said.

This year, the Government has been making regular salary adjustments to its employees' remuneration to cushion them against the rising cost of living.

In July, civil servants received a salary increase of between 45 and 50 percent.

That increase came after another 25 percent adjustment in April.

Source - The Sunday Mail
