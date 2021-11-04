NetOne launches Silver Jubilee promo

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Twenty-five years is a major milestone by any standard and in the story of ac mobile telephony, the name that began it all is NetOne Cellular.To celebrate their 25th anniversary, the orange telecoms giant has launched the Silver Jubilee Celebration, a promotion that gives an opportunity to users of their Voice, Data, and OneMoney products to participate and stand a chance to win big.What exactly do they stand a chance to win? Well, how does airtime, phones, data and $25 000 in cash sound to you?Recharge and winIt is all about the weekly and monthly draws where winners will stand a chance to win airtime, data, devices and cash prizes on a weekly and monthly basis.It works differently for different groups for example, the Voice subscribers simply need to recharge with $50-99 or $100 worth of airtime. Once you do this, you earn points and when you earn 10 points in a week, you are entered into the weekly draw.If you do this every week then your entry into the monthly draw is certain.This monthly draw is a big deal because that is where the $25 000 cash prize is up for grabs!Buy data and winFor the data subscribers, a new limited edition bundle meant specifically to celebrate the 25th Anniversary has been created.It is found under the *171# menu as the fourth option named "Anniversary Bundle" and it offers 5GB of data valid for 25 hours for the price of $500.In addition to the benefit of being able to use the bundle to surf the internet, buying this bundle once a week will automatically enter you into the same weekly draw as the voice subscribers.Once again, it means that airtime and data can be won.Buying it once a week four weeks in a row puts you in the monthly draw and in the running to win the cash prize.Swipe and winNot to be outdone, NetOne's mobile money platform OneMoney is also giving customers a chance to win when they swipe.It's called the Swipe & Win promotion and when you swipe for a minimum of $1 500 using the OneMoney Debit Card you get an instant bonus of 500MB. However, you can only qualify once daily for this prize.Swiping a minimum of $2500 in a single transaction will automatically enter you into the monthly draw and once there you stand a chance to get your hands on $25 000.This Silver Jubilee promotion will run to the 31st of December and you can tell that NetOne is really giving us an early Christmas with all these giveaways.This is their token of appreciation for the 25-year journey that customers have walked with them, and from here, the future is looking exciting.