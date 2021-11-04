Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Gutu man commits suicide after murdering girlfriend

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A man from Gutu in Masvingo committed suicide a few days after he attacked his girlfriend with a stone who later died.

The man attacked the woman over rumours of cheating. Shepherd Dzivakwe of Chivake Village under Chief Serima Gutu committed suicide at his workplace in Chatsworth on Monday last week, two days after the death of his girlfriend, Racheal Mudonzvo from the same village. Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident.

"On 28 October around 8pm Dzivakwe visited his girlfriend Mudonzvo at her homestead and at around 9pm. Both Dzivakwe and Mudonzvo went to Mudonzvo's friend Eugenia Mlambo (27). The three then proceeded to Pastime Special Bar but they found the bar closed. On their way back home Dzivakwe started accusing Mudonzvo of cheating as a result he took a stone and hit her three times on the right ear and disappeared into the darkness," said Insp Dhewa.

He said the following day on 29 October, Mudonzvo went and reported the matter of assault to the police in Gutu.

She was referred to the hospital and was admitted to Gutu Mission Hospital.

"At around 2pm her condition started deteriorating and was referred to Masvingo General Hospital where she died on the 30th of October at around 10am and the matter was reported to the police."

Insp Dhewa said on 31 October at around 4am Dzivakwe arrived at Lonster Farm in Chatsworth where he worked as a domestic worker.

"Dzivakwe lived with his eight year-old son and at 8am he went out to an unknown destination and did not come back. The son at around 7pm went to their neighbour, Owen Muchabaiwa (52) and spent the night. In the morning he came back to check on his father and saw the kitchen door open and when he entered the room he found his father hanging from the beam," Insp Dhewa said.

A report was made and the police confirmed that it was indeed Dzivakwe who was on the wanted list for the murder of Mudonzvo.

In a separate incident at Muungani Village in Gutu, Pianos Muungani was found dead floating in a well and the police has since logged it as a murder case.

"On the 25th of October Muungani's son Tashinga Muungani (32) left him at home and went out to the grazing fields and when he came back he could not find him and thought that he had gone out for a traditional beer drink. On the 27th of October Tashinga looked for Pianos at the nearby villages and could not find him. He called the other villagers and searched the village but they could not locate him.

"At around 4pm Tashinga went to fetch water at the nearby well about 50 metres from their homestead and found his father floating in the well," he said.

Insp Dhewa said Tashinga reported the matter to the police. After conducting investigations, the police discovered that the body had four deep cuts at the back of the head and also found blood stains on his bed.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Sables, #Cheetahs,

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe govt turns to UN over gem ban

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mnangagwa ouster plot thickens, Kasukuwere drawn into fight

2 hrs ago | 565 Views

Chamisa storms into Zanu-PF fortress

2 hrs ago | 624 Views

Mnangagwa resorts to Mugabe tactics

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Counterfeit whiskies floods Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mnangagwa loyalists suffer major blow

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

Abandoned stands headache for council

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Mutambara lands top post in SA

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Furore over Umguza suburbs

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

'Zimbabwe will be a net power exporter'

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Outcry over Macheso's US$20 charge

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Electricity imports cost Zimbabwe US$200 million

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Over 300 pension funds idle

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Chinese will cost Zanu-PF votes

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mounting concerns over breach of ethical journalism

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Man rapes 11-year-old daughter, threatens to kill her

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

If empty chairs are an audience then re-engagement is at its lowest

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Egg on face for Mnangagwa in Glasgow

2 hrs ago | 352 Views

Tsenengamu confesses to violent crimes he committed in Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 387 Views

EFF protests to US over Zimbabwe sanctions

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zanu-PF rubbishes Mnangagwa legitimacy court challenge

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Councillor pays $750 for rent in two years

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Mkhombo school empowers students through sports

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Bulawayo continues in building demolition blitz

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Water supplies restored in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe govt considers another currency

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Divisions rock Women's Coalition of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Magistrate arrested for criminal abuse of office

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Bulawayo lad Chipanje secures rugby scholarship

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Platinum teams fire early warning shots

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

There is need to audit works of NGOs

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Patriotism needed to retain skilled labour, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

School heads get salary boost

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Mnangagwa briefs party supporters on UK trip

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Man found hanging in kitchen

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Man steals firearm, knocked down by a car in a botched robbery

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Prostitute steals client car, crashes in durawall

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

NetOne launches Silver Jubilee promo

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Civil servants bonuses this month

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

MDC Alliance goes to bed with terrorist group

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zimbabwe, UK in diplomatic breakthrough?

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

It's a cruel world for black people

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zinara rakes in $5bn

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Youth League applauds Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Suspects caught selling peacock for drug money

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Congregant and usher fight over phone

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zambia suffers major power outage

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe loses 400MW at Kariba

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

NetOne intensifies electronic airtime recharge

3 hrs ago | 45 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days