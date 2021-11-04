Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man found hanging in kitchen

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
An investigation is underway after a man was found hanging in the kitchen of house in Nketa 9 he shared with his cousin on Thursday morning.

Police officers were called to the house at around 9am with Bulawayo police saying the officers found a man hanging by a piece of rope from a roof truss in the kitchen. Police confirmed that he was dead at the scene.

Investigators said there were no obvious signs of foul play and believe the man committed suicide, no visible injuries, and no suicide note was found at the scene.

The body was ferried to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) where an autopsy to determine the official cause of death will be conducted as investigations continue.

According to the police, the informant who is related to the deceased man left home at around 8.30am leaving his cousin at home. Thirty minutes later, he received a call informing him that his cousin's body was hanging from the kitchen roof trusses.

He in turn immediately made a report to the police who attended to the tragic incident.

In a statement issued on Friday, Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the suicide and was quick to encourage the community to seek counselling or help when they are having problems.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Sables, #Cheetahs,

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe govt turns to UN over gem ban

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Mnangagwa ouster plot thickens, Kasukuwere drawn into fight

2 hrs ago | 566 Views

Chamisa storms into Zanu-PF fortress

2 hrs ago | 624 Views

Mnangagwa resorts to Mugabe tactics

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Counterfeit whiskies floods Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mnangagwa loyalists suffer major blow

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

Abandoned stands headache for council

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Mutambara lands top post in SA

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Furore over Umguza suburbs

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

'Zimbabwe will be a net power exporter'

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Outcry over Macheso's US$20 charge

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Electricity imports cost Zimbabwe US$200 million

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Over 300 pension funds idle

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Chinese will cost Zanu-PF votes

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mounting concerns over breach of ethical journalism

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Man rapes 11-year-old daughter, threatens to kill her

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

If empty chairs are an audience then re-engagement is at its lowest

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Egg on face for Mnangagwa in Glasgow

2 hrs ago | 352 Views

Tsenengamu confesses to violent crimes he committed in Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 387 Views

EFF protests to US over Zimbabwe sanctions

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zanu-PF rubbishes Mnangagwa legitimacy court challenge

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Councillor pays $750 for rent in two years

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Mkhombo school empowers students through sports

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Bulawayo continues in building demolition blitz

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Water supplies restored in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe govt considers another currency

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Divisions rock Women's Coalition of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Magistrate arrested for criminal abuse of office

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bulawayo lad Chipanje secures rugby scholarship

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Platinum teams fire early warning shots

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

There is need to audit works of NGOs

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Patriotism needed to retain skilled labour, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

School heads get salary boost

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Mnangagwa briefs party supporters on UK trip

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Gutu man commits suicide after murdering girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Man steals firearm, knocked down by a car in a botched robbery

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Prostitute steals client car, crashes in durawall

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

NetOne launches Silver Jubilee promo

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Civil servants bonuses this month

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

MDC Alliance goes to bed with terrorist group

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zimbabwe, UK in diplomatic breakthrough?

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

It's a cruel world for black people

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zinara rakes in $5bn

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Youth League applauds Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Suspects caught selling peacock for drug money

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Congregant and usher fight over phone

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zambia suffers major power outage

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe loses 400MW at Kariba

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

NetOne intensifies electronic airtime recharge

3 hrs ago | 45 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days