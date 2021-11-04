Man found hanging in kitchen

News / Local

by Staff reporter

An investigation is underway after a man was found hanging in the kitchen of house in Nketa 9 he shared with his cousin on Thursday morning.Police officers were called to the house at around 9am with Bulawayo police saying the officers found a man hanging by a piece of rope from a roof truss in the kitchen. Police confirmed that he was dead at the scene.Investigators said there were no obvious signs of foul play and believe the man committed suicide, no visible injuries, and no suicide note was found at the scene.The body was ferried to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) where an autopsy to determine the official cause of death will be conducted as investigations continue.According to the police, the informant who is related to the deceased man left home at around 8.30am leaving his cousin at home. Thirty minutes later, he received a call informing him that his cousin's body was hanging from the kitchen roof trusses.He in turn immediately made a report to the police who attended to the tragic incident.In a statement issued on Friday, Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the suicide and was quick to encourage the community to seek counselling or help when they are having problems.