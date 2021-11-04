Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa briefs party supporters on UK trip

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa passed through Bulawayo on Friday morning enroute to Lupane State University where he officiated at the institution's graduation ceremony.

The President who was welcomed by Bulawayo Metropolitan Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube made an impromptu address to the thousands of Zanu-PF supporters who had gathered at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport.

He briefed them on the outcome of his recent visit to the United Kingdom where he attended COP26, thanking Zimbabweans for having a keen interest in the affairs of the country.

"I thank you for coming in your numbers here and for the interest that you have all shown in the affairs of the country especially regarding this visit I had to the United Kingdom, which was the first of its kind by a Zimbabwean leader in 25 years," said President Mnangagwa.

The President told the supporters that he had fruitful engagements with various leaders during the conference including UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, American President, Joe Biden, European Council President Charles Michel, Secretary of State for the Holy Sea Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudea.

"As you all saw I received a warm welcome from UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres. I had three meetings with Prime Minister Johnson and we agreed that like them Zimbabwe is ours and we rule ourselves, we said to them let Zimbabweans build their country, we don't expect the English or Americans to build our country, we have our independence which we fought for.

"We then agreed that Boris Johnson will send his Minister of State for Africa, Vicky Ford to Zimbabwe and institute formal discussions over the issue of sanctions," said President Mnangagwa.

On the meeting with President Biden, President Mnangagwa said he had asked him what wrong the people of Zimbabwe had done to him and his country for them to impose the harsh economic sanctions.

"President Biden reacted by calling one of his staffers, told them that this is the President of Zimbabwe, there are important issues which we are deliberating on, I want you to please note down everything so that when we go back to America we have to deliberate on this.

"I also met with the EU President and we really had an understanding and he assured us that the EU would be glad to review its stance on Zimbabwe," said President Mnangagwa.

On issues to do with Climate Change that were tackled during COP26, President Mnangagwa said developed countries had been for some years contributing to these sudden climate changes yet it was the developing countries that were made to suffer a lot while they did nothing to contribute to the prevailing gas emissions.

"Our climate is changing the world over and this is being caused by the fact that developed countries for a long time have been emitting dangerous gases into the atmosphere which is causing the deterioration of atmospheric conditions.

"These atmospheric conditions are affecting our weather conditions in that you now see the increase of cyclones. This is all caused by the industrial revolution by the developed countries," said the President.

He revealed that the conference had resolved that developed nations must financially support developing nations to broaden their energy mix, with particular attention to renewable energy such as solar, that does not affect the environment compared to coal-powered thermal stations.

Source - The Sunday News
