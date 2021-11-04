Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

There is need to audit works of NGOs

by Teddy Ncube
3 hrs ago | Views
CIVIL society has been an almost purely Western concept. It is historically tied to the political emancipation of citizens from former feudalistic ties, monarchies, and the state during the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries.

Other notions of civil society (those that might have existed in other regions or at different times) barely surface in the international debate about civil society. As a result, there is still much debate over whether Western concepts of civil society are transferable to non-Western countries or other historical contexts with different levels of democracy and economic structures.

This article will use a contribution by Hon. Cain Mathema in a book publication called "I defend the Zimbabwe defence and security forces" to unpack the possible implications of having a western oriented civil society structure in Zimbabwe.

The article will deliberately focus on the negative side of having western funded civil society organisations and how this funding is used to set the western agenda in Zimbabwe's body politic.

By way of clarification, I should state that this article does not in any way undermine the legitimate development initiatives pursued by some legitimate Civil Society Organisations (CSO).

However, the article seeks to explore the darker side of the CSO space which if not debated may derail Zimbabwe and Africa from the path of sustainable development.

Professor Dambisa Moyo, Professor Slavoj Zizek and Prof Dinesh Joseph D'Souza etc have all written about this as well.

I mention these prolific scholars to advice some intolerant self-appointed trustees of democracy (who label anyone analysing the operations of liberal institutions as an enemy of democracy or some agent of a Gestapo cause) that there is an academic debate about the operations of civil society organisations globally and Zimbabwe should not be left behind.

In essence, what we are saying is that some  NGOs operating in Zimbabwe are not only spy organisations sponsored by our detractors, but they are actually participants in the regime change agenda in Zimbabwe.

They are out to keep Zimbabwe a neo-colony, they are out to make sure that Zimbabwe forever remains a country that produces raw materials and nothing else for the West and buys the very expensive goods manufactured by the West using Zimbabwe's raw materials as was the case during the days of British colonialism and racism.

That is why the West is not only creating the NGOs, but it is also funding them and controlling them.

The NGOs are here to make our people suffer from the dependency syndrome, to make them not believe in themselves.

NGOs make our people dance to little things, when what our people want are genuine family and individual businesses in agriculture, tourism, mining, manufacturing, and services sectors of the economy based on them owning the means of production in the country, particularly land on which they will engage in agriculture, manufacturing and services and from whose belly they will extract minerals, each of our communal families need assistance in turning their farms into commercial farms.

We do not need NGOs to teach us how to vote and when! After all, we are the ones who brought independence and democracy to this country, not them or their masters who colonised, tortured, massacred, exploited, impoverished and raped us for 90 years.

Let us remember that in the independence elections of 1980, no NGO taught our people how to vote for liberation parties.

Neither do we need them to teach us how to pray and dance.

A genuine NGO is the one that will assist us empower ourselves and assist each of our rural homes to have piped metered water which they will use for commercial irrigation and to engage in commercial animal husbandry.

For Vision 2030 to be meaningful, government must audit the works of the NGOs.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Sables, #Cheetahs,

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe govt turns to UN over gem ban

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Mnangagwa ouster plot thickens, Kasukuwere drawn into fight

2 hrs ago | 567 Views

Chamisa storms into Zanu-PF fortress

2 hrs ago | 625 Views

Mnangagwa resorts to Mugabe tactics

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Counterfeit whiskies floods Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mnangagwa loyalists suffer major blow

2 hrs ago | 407 Views

Abandoned stands headache for council

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mutambara lands top post in SA

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Furore over Umguza suburbs

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

'Zimbabwe will be a net power exporter'

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Outcry over Macheso's US$20 charge

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Electricity imports cost Zimbabwe US$200 million

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Over 300 pension funds idle

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Chinese will cost Zanu-PF votes

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mounting concerns over breach of ethical journalism

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Man rapes 11-year-old daughter, threatens to kill her

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

If empty chairs are an audience then re-engagement is at its lowest

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Egg on face for Mnangagwa in Glasgow

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

Tsenengamu confesses to violent crimes he committed in Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 387 Views

EFF protests to US over Zimbabwe sanctions

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zanu-PF rubbishes Mnangagwa legitimacy court challenge

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Councillor pays $750 for rent in two years

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Mkhombo school empowers students through sports

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Bulawayo continues in building demolition blitz

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Water supplies restored in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe govt considers another currency

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Divisions rock Women's Coalition of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Magistrate arrested for criminal abuse of office

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bulawayo lad Chipanje secures rugby scholarship

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Platinum teams fire early warning shots

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Patriotism needed to retain skilled labour, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

School heads get salary boost

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Mnangagwa briefs party supporters on UK trip

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Man found hanging in kitchen

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Gutu man commits suicide after murdering girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Man steals firearm, knocked down by a car in a botched robbery

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Prostitute steals client car, crashes in durawall

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

NetOne launches Silver Jubilee promo

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Civil servants bonuses this month

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

MDC Alliance goes to bed with terrorist group

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zimbabwe, UK in diplomatic breakthrough?

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

It's a cruel world for black people

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zinara rakes in $5bn

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Youth League applauds Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Suspects caught selling peacock for drug money

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Congregant and usher fight over phone

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zambia suffers major power outage

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe loses 400MW at Kariba

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

NetOne intensifies electronic airtime recharge

3 hrs ago | 45 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days