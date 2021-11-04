Latest News Editor's Choice


Platinum teams fire early warning shots

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THREE times in a row Zimbabwean champions, FC Platinum early warning shots when they drubbed Tenax 6-1 in their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League opening fixture played at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane yesterday.

Norman Mapeza's men, champions in 2017, 2018 and 2019 were just too strong for Tenax who were playing their maiden PSL fixture after being promoted at the end of 2019.

Thando Ngwenya opened the scoring for FC Platinum in the 14th minute before Donald Teguru doubled their lead 12 minutes later.

Tenax scored their only goal in the 33rd minute prior to Innocent Mucheneka making it 3-1 for FC Platinum on the stroke of halftime. Ten minutes after the break, it was 4-1 when Brian Banda scored. Ngwenya completed his brace in the 73rd minute. Oscar Bhebhe completed the rout with four minutes to go from the penalty spot.

Ngezi Platinum Stars also won by a five goal margin when they hammered Bulawayo City 5-0 at Baobab Stadium yesterday.

Nyasha Chintuli of Ngezi Platinum became the first player to score a hat-trick in the 2021/22 season. Coach less Caps, who parted ways with their entire technical team drew 0-0 away to ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga.

Source - The Sunday News
