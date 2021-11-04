Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo lad Chipanje secures rugby scholarship

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
AN opportunity to take his blossoming rugby career to a higher level has presented itself to Bulawayo lad, Nicholas Chipanje who has been offered a scholarship to the University of the Western Cape in South Africa.

Chipanje, a loose forward is starting his studies at the UWC at the beginning of next year and will be at the institution for five years. He was offered a scholarship after spending some months in Cape Town working with the university's coach, former Springboks sevens mentor Paul Treu who was impressed by the former Zimbabwe Under-20 player's talent.

The Milton High School first team rugby captain for 2020 had been sent to South Africa by Consha Enterprises director Shasha Gomez through his Shingirai Brian Nyabunze Foundation in partnership with the Africa Sports Consultancy established by former Zimbabwean cricketer Godwill Mamhiyo who is based in Cape Town.

Chipanje will have not much to worry about with his tuition fees and accommodation covered by the scholarship. He will also have free access to physiotherapy, sports physician, biokineticist, strength and conditioning, high performance gym and dietician.

The 20-year old will get to play in the prestigious Varsity Cup early next year, a tournament where a number of Zimbabweans have made a mark.

"I am really grateful for the opportunity that I got, I thank Consha Enterprises and Shingirai Brian Nyabunze Foundation for offering me a scholarship, it's a great opportunity for me to explore my rugby and further my education,'' Chipanje said.

He is hoping to excel in the same manner that fellow Zimbabwean, Blithe Mavesere who was in excellent form for the UWC in this year's Varsity Cup. Mavesere went on to win the FNB Varsity Cup Forward that Rocks accolade when South Africa's premier university rugby competition came to an end in May.

He had started in seven of UWC's nine matches in the Varsity Cup and scored seven tries as his team finished sixth in the 10-team competition. The Sables loose forward has since signed a professional contract with the KwaZulu-Natal Sharks.

Chipanje believes that the scholarship opportunity came about because of his hard work while playing for Milton and the Zimbabwe Under-20 team. He was one of the outstanding players when the Shaun De Souza Zimbabwe Under-20 played against their Zambian counterparts in three matches in May.

The Cowdray Park lad is yearning to make it at the one of South Africa's professional rugby union teams, the Stormers in future.

Source - The Sunday News
