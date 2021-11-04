Latest News Editor's Choice


Magistrate arrested for criminal abuse of office

A Bulawayo magistrate has been arrested for allegedly ordering the unprocedural release of a car that was an exhibit in a car theft case.

Stephen Ndlovu, who was based at Tredgold Magistrate Courts found himself on the other side of the chair which he used to sit when he appeared before magistrate Mr Dambudzo Malunga to answer to a charge of criminal abuse of office on Monday last week.

He was not asked to plead and released on $15 000 bail to 15 November for trial. He was also ordered to report once every fortnight at Mzilikazi Police Station.

According to the State led by Mr Terrence Chakabuda, Ndlovu allegedly ordered the release of a vehicle that was held at Mzilikazi Police Station as an exhibit in a case before the courts. The vehicle in question was allegedly used by suspected carjackers and should not have been released until the conclusion of the case.

The State alleges that Ndlovu instructed the release of the vehicle after an application by lawyers representing a Noah Whambe. Ndlovu was arrested after it was discovered that there was an existing order prohibiting the release of the vehicle until the finalisation of the matter.

Meanwhile, Ndlovu also tendered his resignation on Monday, the day he appeared in court. Ndlovu is veteran law officer who has handled several high-profile cases.

Source - The Sunday News
