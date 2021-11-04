Latest News Editor's Choice


EFF protests to US over Zimbabwe sanctions

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Zimbabwe has written to the United States (US) Embassy in Harare protesting over how sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe have resulted in the suffering of ordinary citizens.

In a letter dated 6 November 2021 and addressed to US Acting Ambassador Thomas Hastings, the opposition party argues the sanctions imposed by the US, UK, and the European Union countries on some senior government and Zanu-PF officials over their human rights abuses and election rigging were causing "untold poverty in the country".

"I am writing you concerning sanctions in Zimbabwe and the dignity and respect of African heads of states. The UN special rapporteur's report and academic literature are showing how sanctions on Zimbabwe have negatively impacted ordinary people," EFF Zimbabwe president Innocent Ndibali wrote in the letter.

"We all have the responsibility to do all we can to do away with these sanctions that have caused untold suffering to our people."

He accused the West of "weaponising" sanctions against the government and ordinary Zimbabweans.

"As the EFF Zimbabwe, we strongly believe that denying such well-established facts, is indeed unhelpful. We believe that the West has weaponised the sanctions against Zimbabwe and its citizens.

"We want the US to know that ordinary people have suffered and continue to suffer the most. The US must know what is important to the people of Zimbabwe by removing the sanctions immediately," said Ndibali.

The US, UK and EU countries imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe some 20 years ago over human rights abuses in Zimbabwe and the failure by the government to implement political and economic reforms.

The UK-based politician also expressed concern over what he described as the ill-treatment of African leaders at the international meetings.

"We also want to express concerns regarding the attention paid to African leaders and their official delegations including Zimbabwe.

"We believe every African head of state attending these gatherings is often keen to promote understanding of African challenges, business interests, but the Western leadership generally often show little concerns in such matters because the head of states represent a large body of Africans," Ndibali said in reference to the ongoing Glasgow Climate Change (COP26) summit.

Last week, President Emmerson Mnangagwa addressed an almost empty auditorium at the summit.

"Why invite the African head of states yet you fail to stay until the end of their speeches and hear Africans speak?

"Economic Freedom Fighters across Africa and young African revolutionaries will not accept such arrogance. Under EFF, African leaders will simply not attend such disrespectful gatherings where our leaders are paraded for photo shoots and then completely ignored and humiliated," he added.



