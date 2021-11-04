Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Electricity imports cost Zimbabwe US$200 million

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE will spend about US$200 million for power imports this year to bridge a gap stemming out of depleted internal production, a government official has said.

Gloria Magombo, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Power Development, told Standardbusiness that while imports were helping to power the economy, expansion projects currently underway would transform Zimbabwe into a net exporter.

"The country needs between 50 megawatts (MW) and 400MW of power to cover peak and standard demand and also depending on how the internal generation is doing, the bill will vary from US$10 million to US$18 million a month," Magombo noted.

She spoke as foreign currency shortages that have unsettled the market for over three years continued, with authorities calling for import substitution products that will help Zimbabwe reduce imports and save United States dollar stocks.

"The power purchase agreements are different for each source including the Southern African Power Pool day ahead market," Magombo added.

"New generation capacity projects are under construction and some are being commissioned.

These include the Hwange 7 and 8 coming online by 2022, independent power producers, about 60 megawatts by end of year whist others are at different levels of project development."

In the past few months, rolling blackouts have returned to haunt the country.

Both domestic and industrial consumers have suffered load shedding of up to 10 hours a day.

The country imports electricity from regional peers, South Africa and Mozambique, as well as generally through the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP), a grouping of the region's major power stations.

Apart from the power crisis, companies have also been exposed to high inflation, high costs of production and an unsustainable taxation regime.

National power utility, Zesa Holdings, which has said it is failing to access foreign currency on the forex auction system, has been overwhelmed after prolonged under-capitalisation, which analysts say could also affect growth plans.

Magombo said investors had expressed an interest in investing in Zimbabwe's power sector.

"We have a lot of , who want to come into the sector as Zimbabwe is open for business.

"The fact that we have a supply demand deficit presents a huge opportunity for investments," she said.

"We are also open to innovative solutions to meet our demand.

"We believe that over and above  external investors, we urge local investors including pension funds and insurance companies to invest in the energy sector.

"The number of energy projects licensed by the Zimbabwe  Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) is also testimony to the huge interest and commitment.

"Locals can invest in own generation projects and take advantage of net metering regulations to supply the grid and bank their power to use later," Magombo added.

So dire is the power situation that authorities have embarked on massive projects, including the US$1,5 billion Hwange power station upgrade.

Zesa Holdings executive chairperson Sydney Gata told journalists during a tour of the 920-megawatt (MW) Hwange Power Station recently that rolling blackouts currently affecting the economy would be addressed by January 2022.

"Electricity supply is a unique service, which is demanded instantly," Gata said.

"This asset was designed and commissioned in 1983 using 1970s technology, but has been operating non-stop.

"I am not saying we are ending load-shedding, but come January, you will notice changes.

"This will come from improved HPS (Hwange Power Station) operations and maintenance of the plunge pool at Kariba, which we will finish in December."

Data from the Zimbabwe Power Company shows that generation has plummeted to about 10% of installed capacity at two of its five plants, while a third has been idle due to lack of funding.

The power giant, with an asset base of about US$4,5 billion as at December 2019, presides over a massive electricity generation infrastructure - a mix of thermal and hydroelectric facilities.

Source - The Standard
More on: #Sables, #Cheetahs,

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe govt turns to UN over gem ban

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Mnangagwa ouster plot thickens, Kasukuwere drawn into fight

2 hrs ago | 576 Views

Chamisa storms into Zanu-PF fortress

2 hrs ago | 635 Views

Mnangagwa resorts to Mugabe tactics

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Counterfeit whiskies floods Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa loyalists suffer major blow

2 hrs ago | 407 Views

Abandoned stands headache for council

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Mutambara lands top post in SA

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Furore over Umguza suburbs

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

'Zimbabwe will be a net power exporter'

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Outcry over Macheso's US$20 charge

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Over 300 pension funds idle

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chinese will cost Zanu-PF votes

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mounting concerns over breach of ethical journalism

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Man rapes 11-year-old daughter, threatens to kill her

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

If empty chairs are an audience then re-engagement is at its lowest

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Egg on face for Mnangagwa in Glasgow

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Tsenengamu confesses to violent crimes he committed in Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 389 Views

EFF protests to US over Zimbabwe sanctions

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zanu-PF rubbishes Mnangagwa legitimacy court challenge

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Councillor pays $750 for rent in two years

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Mkhombo school empowers students through sports

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Bulawayo continues in building demolition blitz

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Water supplies restored in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe govt considers another currency

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Divisions rock Women's Coalition of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Magistrate arrested for criminal abuse of office

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bulawayo lad Chipanje secures rugby scholarship

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Platinum teams fire early warning shots

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

There is need to audit works of NGOs

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Patriotism needed to retain skilled labour, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

School heads get salary boost

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Mnangagwa briefs party supporters on UK trip

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Man found hanging in kitchen

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Gutu man commits suicide after murdering girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Man steals firearm, knocked down by a car in a botched robbery

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Prostitute steals client car, crashes in durawall

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

NetOne launches Silver Jubilee promo

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Civil servants bonuses this month

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

MDC Alliance goes to bed with terrorist group

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zimbabwe, UK in diplomatic breakthrough?

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

It's a cruel world for black people

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zinara rakes in $5bn

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Youth League applauds Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Suspects caught selling peacock for drug money

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Congregant and usher fight over phone

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zambia suffers major power outage

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe loses 400MW at Kariba

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

NetOne intensifies electronic airtime recharge

3 hrs ago | 46 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days