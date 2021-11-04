Latest News Editor's Choice


Furore over Umguza suburbs

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) says allowing Umguza Rural District Council to create suburbs in areas earmarked for the city's extension will stifle its growth.

BPRA chairperson Ambrose Sibindi said the creation of Emthunzini and Mbundane  suburbs was not good for Bulawayo.

"Our clinics are congested and not that their residents are wrong but the fact that Bulawayo is not gaining anything out of that since Umguza  pockets all the revenue after collection," Sibindi said.

"We do not know why authorities are quite about it.''

Bulawayo deputy mayor Mlandu Ncube said the move was affecting their planning as the municipality was made to give services to people whom they did not budget for.

Umguza district development coordinator Tapiwa Zivovoyi  promised to respond to questions sent to him, but had not done so at the time of going to print.

Source - The Standard
