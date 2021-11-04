Furore over Umguza suburbs

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) says allowing Umguza Rural District Council to create suburbs in areas earmarked for the city's extension will stifle its growth.BPRA chairperson Ambrose Sibindi said the creation of Emthunzini and Mbundane suburbs was not good for Bulawayo."Our clinics are congested and not that their residents are wrong but the fact that Bulawayo is not gaining anything out of that since Umguza pockets all the revenue after collection," Sibindi said."We do not know why authorities are quite about it.''Bulawayo deputy mayor Mlandu Ncube said the move was affecting their planning as the municipality was made to give services to people whom they did not budget for.Umguza district development coordinator Tapiwa Zivovoyi promised to respond to questions sent to him, but had not done so at the time of going to print.