Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mutambara lands top post in SA

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FORMER deputy prime minister Arthur Mutambara has been appointed executive director and full professor of the Institute for the Future of Knowledge (IFK) at the University of Johannesburg.

The IFK is a cross-disciplinary ecosystem - an epistemological interface between the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and the Humanities.

The IFK comprises six research groups; Data Science Across Disciplines (DSAD), Decentralised Artificial Intelligence and Control Systems (DAICS), Metaphysics and Machines (MnM), the Future of Health (FoH), Green Futures (GF) and the Future of Diplomacy (FoD).

The robotics professor is also expected to steer the establishment of the DAICS research group.

Further research areas Mutambara will champion at the IFK include law and technology, digital sovereignty, the future of work, AI and medicine, climate change and 4IR, new ontology (post Humanism) and the Unified Theory of Everything.

"Today's global problems, challenges and ambitions are complex and interconnected. They cannot be solved in the traditional academic silos but through a multidisciplinary ecosystem approach," Mutambara is quoted saying on the UJ website.

"It cannot be business as usual in the academy. Equally critical, the products of Higher Education - the graduates - must go through blended learning and be capable of critical and structured thinking.

"They must master how to think and develop problem-solving capacity anchored in multidisciplinary ecosystem thinking.

"The students must learn how to learn. They must acquire specific and key competencies and capabilities that will make them employable."

Mutambara is expected to lead UJ's future-oriented research in South Africa, the continent and globally.

His other areas of consultancy, research and advisory work to private and public entities include the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and corresponding technological advancements in the areas of distributed networks, AI, automation and instrumentation; thriving under and beyond Covid-19; and mechatronics, robotics and controls.

As an academic, Mutambara has lectured in UJ's mechanical engineering and electrical  and electronic engineering departments, where he has received outstanding reviews from both students and peers.

In 2007, Mutambara was accorded the World Economic Forum Young Global Leader status.

From 2015 to 2017, Mutambara was the president of the African News Agency (ANA) where his primary mandate included media technology innovation, digital platform development, and harnessing social media tools.

Source - The Standard
More on: #Sables, #Cheetahs,

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe govt turns to UN over gem ban

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mnangagwa ouster plot thickens, Kasukuwere drawn into fight

2 hrs ago | 578 Views

Chamisa storms into Zanu-PF fortress

2 hrs ago | 638 Views

Mnangagwa resorts to Mugabe tactics

2 hrs ago | 364 Views

Counterfeit whiskies floods Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mnangagwa loyalists suffer major blow

2 hrs ago | 408 Views

Abandoned stands headache for council

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Furore over Umguza suburbs

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

'Zimbabwe will be a net power exporter'

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Outcry over Macheso's US$20 charge

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Electricity imports cost Zimbabwe US$200 million

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Over 300 pension funds idle

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Chinese will cost Zanu-PF votes

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mounting concerns over breach of ethical journalism

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Man rapes 11-year-old daughter, threatens to kill her

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

If empty chairs are an audience then re-engagement is at its lowest

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Egg on face for Mnangagwa in Glasgow

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Tsenengamu confesses to violent crimes he committed in Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 389 Views

EFF protests to US over Zimbabwe sanctions

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zanu-PF rubbishes Mnangagwa legitimacy court challenge

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Councillor pays $750 for rent in two years

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mkhombo school empowers students through sports

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Bulawayo continues in building demolition blitz

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Water supplies restored in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe govt considers another currency

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Divisions rock Women's Coalition of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Magistrate arrested for criminal abuse of office

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bulawayo lad Chipanje secures rugby scholarship

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Platinum teams fire early warning shots

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

There is need to audit works of NGOs

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Patriotism needed to retain skilled labour, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

School heads get salary boost

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Mnangagwa briefs party supporters on UK trip

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Man found hanging in kitchen

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Gutu man commits suicide after murdering girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Man steals firearm, knocked down by a car in a botched robbery

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Prostitute steals client car, crashes in durawall

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

NetOne launches Silver Jubilee promo

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Civil servants bonuses this month

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

MDC Alliance goes to bed with terrorist group

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zimbabwe, UK in diplomatic breakthrough?

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

It's a cruel world for black people

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zinara rakes in $5bn

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Youth League applauds Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Suspects caught selling peacock for drug money

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Congregant and usher fight over phone

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zambia suffers major power outage

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe loses 400MW at Kariba

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

NetOne intensifies electronic airtime recharge

3 hrs ago | 46 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days