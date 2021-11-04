Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa storms into Zanu-PF fortress

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
OPPOSITION MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa on Friday evaded roadblocks mounted by suspected Zanu-PF supporters and state security agents to meet his party's supporters in ruling party's stronghold of Mashonaland Central province.

At some point Chamisa is said to have used a motorbike to travel to Mbire to evade his adversaries.

According to MDC Alliance officials, state security agents and some Zanu-PF supporters were trailing Chamisa's convoy and the opposition leader was forced to abandon it.

Chamisa yesterday refused to comment on how he reached Mbire saying: "It's a security issue, I cannot discuss that."

He told MDC Alliance supporters to prepare for the 2023 elections.

"We are imploring you to vote for regime change," Chamisa said.

"May the youth, churches, business community, village heads and everyone know that it is now time for regime change.

"Very soon we will make Zimbabwe work."

He promised party supporters that the MDC Alliance would soon adopt a new name after the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T's threats to use it in future elections.

Chamisa was accompanied by his deputy Tendai Biti and several senior party leaders.

The MDC Alliance leader has visited Masvingo, Mashonaland West and Manicaland where he was met by huge crowds during several stop-overs.

Zanu-PF youths and suspected state security agents have tried to stop the opposition's meetings on several occasions.

In Manicaland, the MDC Alliance said there was an attempt to kill Chamisa after a car he was travelling in was allegedly shot at by people that had been trailing him.

Chamisa, who narrowly lost the disputed 2018 presidential elections to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, is expected to face the Zanu-PF leader again in the highly-anticipated polls.

There are already fears that the polls would be marred by violence given the rising tension between Zanu-PF and the MDC Alliance.

Source - The Standard
