Beitbridge robbery suspect nabbed

News / Local

by Staff reporter

BEITBRIDGE police have arrested 32-year-old Freeman Ndudzo, who is suspected to be part of a gang responsible for a series of armed robberies in the border town.Ndudzo, of Dulivhadzimo, was found with four pistols believed to be imports from South Africa.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Ndudzo was also in possession of live ammunition."The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Freeman Ndudzo (32) on November 5, 2021 by detectives who were pursuing a case of unlawful entry and theft," Nyathi said."On approaching 552 Dulivhadzimo, Beitbridge, police officers found the suspect with a black satchel under the bed."He said the satchel contained three other pistols with live bullets. Ndudzo, who also had seven mobile phones and a hunter's torch, allegedly told police that his firearms were from South Africa."The suspect is linked to several robbery cases that occurred in Beitbridge including the purported theft case of R1,2 million reported recently," Nyathi said.