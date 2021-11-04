Latest News Editor's Choice


No partisan politics, Zapu tells security agents, Judiciary, chiefs

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
NEWLY-elected opposition Zapu leader, Sibangilizwe Nkomo has called on the security sector, Judiciary and chiefs to refrain from partisan politics.

Sibangilizwe, who is the son of the late nationalist, Vice-President Joshua Nkomo yesterday told NewsDay that the party will support State institutions as long as they refrain from taking political sides.

"Our Judiciary and security sectors should serve the people of Zimbabwe, not the interests of individuals or political parties. The same shall be echoed to our traditional leaders; their duty is to oversee the preservation of culture and heritage in our communities," Nkomo said.

"Our traditional leaders should remain apolitical. We are ready to support the chiefs, the Judiciary, the military and police for as long as they serve the interests of the people."

He was responding to remarks by Chiefs Council president, Chief Fortune Charumbira who last week declared his allegiance to Zanu-PF, claiming that the institution of chief was not subject to constitutional obligations.

Nkomo urged the government to open up democratic space to ensure free and fair 2023 elections.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

