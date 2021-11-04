Latest News Editor's Choice


Beitbridge police impound smuggling vehicles

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
POLICE have impounded buses that were allegedly involved in smuggling at Beitbridge Border Post following a tip-off.

In a statement yesterday, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the buses that were involved in smuggling activities were handed over to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority to ensure the appropriate customs and excise laws were applied.

"The listed buses were impounded for suspected smuggling of goods, groceries and passengers without passports who were charged for exit by evasion. Munhenzva bus registration number (F203BF GPV), Lexliner bus (HM 04GC GP), Blue Liner bus (HM 70DD GP), Sable Class bus personalised number plates (TRUE GOD), Charazim Travel bus ABQ 8745, Regional Boundary bus (HN 97FL GP), Nissan Caravan (AEP 4454), Toyota Hiace (AFK 9917), Nissan Caravan (AFD 8084), Nissan Caravan (AFD 7102)," Nyathi said.

He warned bus operators and crews to desist from smuggling activities as this negatively impacted the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nyathi said the police would not hesitate to arrest any members of the security services that were involved in the smuggling.

"We warn bus operators and crew against smuggling and also raising unsubstantiated allegations in order to get sympathy from the public. Bus operators are now posing a security risk with border jumpers, whom they are carrying into the country and with no COVID-19 protocols being followed at all. This militates against government's quest to fight the pandemic," he said.

"The police will ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour. ZRP and other security services will ensure that action is taken on any security service members involved in
corruption."

Last week, NewsDay reported that bus crews and passengers were stranded along the Beitbridge-Harare Highway after police ordered the buses to go back to the border to be searched by the Department of Customs and Excise.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

