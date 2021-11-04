Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa not immune to prosecution

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa can be sued as he is not immune to court proceedings and has to respond to any lawsuit challenging his legitimacy as the Zanu-PF leader, law experts said yesterday.

Mnangagwa is trying to dodge being arraigned before the courts after a Zanu-PF party member, Sybeth Musengezi, last month challenged his ascendancy to the top party post in November 2017 when he had been fired in government and in Zanu-PF by the late former President and party leader Robert Mugabe.

In an opposing affidavit to Musengezi's High Court application last week, Mnangagwa's lawyers argued that he was not liable to judicial proceedings in terms of section 98 of the national charter.

Section 98(1) of the Constitution states: "While in office, the President is not liable to civil or criminal proceedings in any court for things done or omitted to be done in his or her personal capacity.

The Constitution further states in section 98(2) that, "Civil or criminal proceedings may be instituted against a former President for things done and omitted to be done before he or she became President or while he or she was President."

Constitutional law expert and political analyst Alex Magaisa yesterday said Mnangagwa did not have such immunity as the institution of "Presidency" was different from the party Zanu-PF as an institution.

He said the issues cited by Mnangagwa that he was immune from prosecution were a "sideshow" that did not affect the fundamentals of the case.

The law expert cited the 2018 High Court case of Elias Mashavira against the MDC-T, in which Nelson Chamisa was declared illegitimate leader of the opposition party, as having set precedence for Musengezi's application.

"The case does not stand/fall on his (Mnangagwa's) immunity. Musengezi sued Zanu-PF, Mnangagwa and other party officers. Let's assume for a moment that Mnangagwa's immunity defence is valid, it doesn't apply to Zanu-PF and the other parties. They must answer the lawsuit and they must decide whether their conduct was lawful.

"The outcome will still be consequential upon Mnangagwa. Musengezi is relying on the (Elias) Mashavira case against the MDC-T. Just like Mashavira, Musengezi sued the party and its officers. The Mashavira court directed party officers to correct past irregularities of the party," Magaisa tweeted yesterday.

He said Musengezi's case should order Zanu-PF as a party to correct the irregularities.

"Likewise, the decision that the courts make in the Musengezi case must primarily focus on the conduct of the party at the relevant time, and if it finds that there were irregularities, it should order the party's officers to carry out their mandates to correct the irregularities. They will have a hard time distinguishing the Musengezi case from the Mashavira precedent without looking silly and partial.

"Mashavira waited years before making his challenge and the court allowed him, although he had not exhausted internal remedies in the MDC-T. It cannot now turn around and say Musengezi should have exhausted internal remedies in Zanu-PF before approaching the courts without sounding stupid," Magaisa said.

Another lawyer, Tawanda Mapuranga, said even though the Constitution had provisions of the President's immunity, it did not change the nature of the application before the courts.

"Section 98(1) does not mean everything that it says. It has some exceptions. Immunity does not apply on election petitions, for instance, because he would be an election candidate. In this case, Musengezi's case does not seek relief against Mnangagwa in his official capacity as the President of Zimbabwe," he said.

"The court can render judgment on the case without Mnangagwa being sued. If he has immunity, he can be removed and the rest of the respondents can respond to the matter, and then it can be decided without him."

But constitutional law expert Lovemore Madhuku said there was no chance for the court to rule that Mnangagwa was not immune.

"Section 98(1) states that while in office, a President is not liable to civil or criminal proceedings in any court for things done or omitted in his or her personal capacity. There is no chance for the court to give a different interpretation of section 98," he said.

"The question, which may arise is, what is meant by his personal capacity. But then, according to the constitutional provision, let's take for instance, if his wife wants to file for divorce, she cannot do so during the period he is in power. She will have to wait for the President to step down, and then file for proceedings. When the court upholds section 98(1), it will be the collapse of the case."

Madhuku said, therefore, Musengezi has to wait until Mnangagwa is no longer President to file his application.

"This whole debate is arising because people have a tendency of forgetting about what they voted for. The Constitution was a result of a referendum, which got 94,5% votes. But it is one of the few Constitutions around the world which gives the President such absolute immunity."

He said this would be a lesson for people that vote for a supreme law that they did not read or understand.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

COP26 was a flop for Mnangagwa and everyone saw it

12 mins ago | 60 Views

'Chamisa' takes over Zanu-PF WhatsApp group

18 mins ago | 228 Views

UK MP wishes Zimbabwe has a president of high calibre like Zambia

2 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Chombo ignores Mnangagwa's legitimacy court challenges

2 hrs ago | 940 Views

'Zimbabweans overtaxed'

2 hrs ago | 392 Views

'High Court clogged with high-profile graft cases'

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Beitbridge police impound smuggling vehicles

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam: Zinwa says no evictions this year

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Govt embarks on national voter registration

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Govt secures US$36m agric loan

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

COP26 delegation exposes Mnangagwa rhetoric, says Felix Ndiweni

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

No partisan politics, Zapu tells security agents, Judiciary, chiefs

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Beitbridge robbery suspect nabbed

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

We are protected by prayers': Sects hampering Zimbabwe's vaccine rollout

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Car stolen in SA, found in Bulawayo day after

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

'Women should take up powerful political posts'

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe hunt puts oil barons' capacity to the test

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Rural teachers mobilise votes for education

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

The party and Mnangagwa's lost COP26 opportunity

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Liberation war propaganda has lost its aura

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

It is now the abused State security vs Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Stolen car deal backfires for Bulawayo pair

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Lupane Magistrates courthouse almost complete

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Developing countries reject coal ban proposal

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

3 die in road accident

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Bulawayo teen suffocates inside fuel tanker

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Mayor encourages online bill payments

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

NGOs to be barred from political lobbying

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Robber arrested, 4 guns recovered

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Chinese miner loses granite licence

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs open season with controversial victory

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

CID launches manhunt for suspect

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

$30bn for DDF roads rehab

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Tobacco hectarage increase 32%

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Chiyangwa loses US$300 000 building materials to robbers

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Top diplomat dies

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Sanctions impact civil registration process

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Controversy mars Dembare win

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

RBZ decries divided politics

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Ziyambi defends Zimbabwe's human rights record

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zanu-PF youth challenging Mnangagwa's Presidency was 'planted' by Kasukuwere

13 hrs ago | 1112 Views

UB40 founding member dies

13 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Most expensive Jordan items now worth close to $5M after record sale

13 hrs ago | 425 Views

WATCH: Macheso bounces back with local shows

14 hrs ago | 643 Views

Jah Prayzah show: minister spotted on the dance

14 hrs ago | 3178 Views

Zimbabwe govt turns to UN over gem ban

23 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Mnangagwa ouster plot thickens, Kasukuwere drawn into fight

24 hrs ago | 5067 Views

Chamisa storms into Zanu-PF fortress

24 hrs ago | 4049 Views

Mnangagwa resorts to Mugabe tactics

24 hrs ago | 1719 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days