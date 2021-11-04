Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

UK MP wishes Zimbabwe has a president of high calibre like Zambia

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A FORMER senior British, MP Kate Hoey says she wished Zimbabwe had a president of a high calibre like the recently elected Zambian leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Hoey's statements seem to pour cold water on President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his administration's claims that diplomatic relations between the United Kingdom and Zimbabwe, are on the mend, breaking a two-decade deadlock.

Last week, Mnangagwa attended the United Nations (UN) climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland, where he had brief interactions with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"So, the RT Hon. Prime Minister (Johnson), did not only extend his hand to me; he also grinned and grinned; that's when I also extended my hand to him, you saw how it started. We became friendly to each other. Boris Johnson will send his minister," Mnangagwa told Zanu-PF supporters at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on his arrival from the UK last Thursday.

However, Hoey seems not to be appreciating Mnangagwa's re-engagement efforts and how he is managing Zimbabwe's affairs with the political and economic situation in the country deteriorating. She also accused Mnangagwa of not respecting the rule of law, not taking action against the rise in corruption, especially in government ministries, and departments, while he continued attacking opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

"If only Zimbabwe had a leader like Hakainde Hichilema. Instead, they have Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, who has ignored the rule of law, allowed corruption to flourish, used Covid-19 as an excuse to stop by-elections and encouraged attacks on Nelson Chamisa and the MDC Alliance," she said.



Hoey is a former MP for Vauxhall from 1989 to 2019 and is now Baroness Hoey of Lylehill and Rathlin. Last September, she was appointed Johnson's trade envoy to Ghana.

She made the comparisons between Hichilema and Mnangagwa Saturday after Zambia's president had met UK business and opinion leaders at the Chatham House in the UK where he made a commitment to the southern African nation's economic recovery.

However, Hoey's statements on Mnangagwa were not well received by Zanu-PF officials and supporters with the party's information director Tafadzwa Mugwadi labelling her "Rubbish".

"Rubbish is your name, madam," Mugwadi hit back on Hoey.



A keen follower of the economic and political situation in Zimbabwe, Hoey has on several occasions travelled undercover to the country, which she said would remain a matter of interest for her.

However, the Zimbabwe government has maintained her views cannot be considered objective.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

COP26 was a flop for Mnangagwa and everyone saw it

12 mins ago | 61 Views

'Chamisa' takes over Zanu-PF WhatsApp group

18 mins ago | 231 Views

Chombo ignores Mnangagwa's legitimacy court challenges

2 hrs ago | 945 Views

Mnangagwa not immune to prosecution

2 hrs ago | 543 Views

'Zimbabweans overtaxed'

2 hrs ago | 393 Views

'High Court clogged with high-profile graft cases'

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Beitbridge police impound smuggling vehicles

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam: Zinwa says no evictions this year

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Govt embarks on national voter registration

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Govt secures US$36m agric loan

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

COP26 delegation exposes Mnangagwa rhetoric, says Felix Ndiweni

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

No partisan politics, Zapu tells security agents, Judiciary, chiefs

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Beitbridge robbery suspect nabbed

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

We are protected by prayers': Sects hampering Zimbabwe's vaccine rollout

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Car stolen in SA, found in Bulawayo day after

2 hrs ago | 362 Views

'Women should take up powerful political posts'

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe hunt puts oil barons' capacity to the test

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Rural teachers mobilise votes for education

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

The party and Mnangagwa's lost COP26 opportunity

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Liberation war propaganda has lost its aura

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

It is now the abused State security vs Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Stolen car deal backfires for Bulawayo pair

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Lupane Magistrates courthouse almost complete

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Developing countries reject coal ban proposal

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

3 die in road accident

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Bulawayo teen suffocates inside fuel tanker

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Mayor encourages online bill payments

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

NGOs to be barred from political lobbying

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Robber arrested, 4 guns recovered

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Chinese miner loses granite licence

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs open season with controversial victory

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

CID launches manhunt for suspect

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

$30bn for DDF roads rehab

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Tobacco hectarage increase 32%

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Chiyangwa loses US$300 000 building materials to robbers

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Top diplomat dies

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Sanctions impact civil registration process

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Controversy mars Dembare win

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

RBZ decries divided politics

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Ziyambi defends Zimbabwe's human rights record

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zanu-PF youth challenging Mnangagwa's Presidency was 'planted' by Kasukuwere

13 hrs ago | 1112 Views

UB40 founding member dies

13 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Most expensive Jordan items now worth close to $5M after record sale

13 hrs ago | 425 Views

WATCH: Macheso bounces back with local shows

14 hrs ago | 643 Views

Jah Prayzah show: minister spotted on the dance

14 hrs ago | 3178 Views

Zimbabwe govt turns to UN over gem ban

23 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Mnangagwa ouster plot thickens, Kasukuwere drawn into fight

24 hrs ago | 5067 Views

Chamisa storms into Zanu-PF fortress

24 hrs ago | 4049 Views

Mnangagwa resorts to Mugabe tactics

24 hrs ago | 1719 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days