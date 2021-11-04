Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Staff reporter

by Cyprian M Ndawana
2 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF-aligned cleric Obadiah Musindo has challenged MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa to address the rot caused by his opposition councillors in urban areas before taking his campaign to the rural areas, where "he commands low support".

Chamisa has since last month been criss-crossing the countryside drumming up support for his MDC Alliance party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

For years, the rural areas have become known as Zanu-PF strongholds, with the opposition firmly in control of urban constituencies.

Musindo told NewsDay yesterday that Chamisa should first account for his "magnificent leadership failure in urban areas before he exports it to rural areas".

Chamisa has toured Masvingo, Mashonaland Central, Manicaland and Mashonaland West provinces as he drums up support for his party in the build up to the 2023 elections.

"Since he took over as the party leader of the MDC, he has focused more on power retention as opposed to serving the people," Musindo said.

"All urban local authorities that are under his party are a shame. Chamisa has done little to instil leadership in his councillors. Look at the quality of councillors that are in his party, they are corrupt, inept and greedy. They have no idea of growing the municipalities they serve."

The MDC Alliance controls almost all urban councils, but due to infighting within the opposition, Zanu-PF has benefited from the implosion while service delivery has suffered.

Over 100 MDC Alliance councillors have been recalled by the MDC-T faction led by Douglas Mwonzora and by-elections to replace them are still to be conducted.

Musindo said Chamisa should put his house in order before going to the rural communities as this would be an exercise in futility.

"He should show the people what his councils have achieved under his reign. The roads in all urban councils are a mess, garbage is everywhere, sewage freely flows into people's homes and Chamisa has not even tried to take responsibility for that."

MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba said: "Zanu-PF is running scared and knows that its days are numbered, hence the noise from its praise singers.

"Not even the attacks by its supporters and hangers-on will stop change, the freedom train is moving."

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Smuggle, #Flood,

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa slowly morphing into a Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

Do we deserve these endless power cuts?

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

PSL set for mid-week resumption

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Mapeza plots to spoil Bafana Bafana party

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

Mliswa accuser convicted

2 hrs ago | 461 Views

Zanu-PF members, Vapostori clash over vending bays

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Govt re-launches Zupco freedom train in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Govt intensifies civil registration

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

D-Day for top cop Makodza

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabweans lobby groups advocate for wealth tax

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Govt dangles carrot to school heads

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zanu-PF is captured, says Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Zimbabwe's banks overwhelmed

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Pact to preserve Nkomo legacy signed

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to pay war veterans US Dollar bonuses

2 hrs ago | 528 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira resorts to bootlicking Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

Biti in attempted kidnapping?

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Commuter train back on track

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Dr Fallala declared liberation heroine

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Telecoms sector appeals for tax reduction

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Gold panners whip colleague to death

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Price hikes wave hits construction sector

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Bill set to scuttle MDC Alliance election plans

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwean man gets R20 000 bail for smuggling

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Young Women for ED spreads wings to Mashonaland Central

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Witness nails Mupfumira

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Dembare ref suspended

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

ZBC hikes licence fees

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Isolated showers expected, says MSD

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Harare hikes rates

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

62% of treated water wasted

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

RBZ amends forex auction rules

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

'Mnangagwa to proclaim election dates'

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe will not adopt cryptocurrency'

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Hwange fault puts pressure on grid

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mapeza in youth brigade pledge

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

1893 MHRRM: 5 Years On!

11 hrs ago | 344 Views

Uzalo's Mangcobo headlines a #Registertovote ZANC event in Jhb

11 hrs ago | 903 Views

5 pieces of evidence that show why Mnangagwa's trip to the UK was a complete disaster

12 hrs ago | 1178 Views

ZANU PF court challenge vs MDC court challenge

12 hrs ago | 889 Views

Mwonzora's MDC to take over Bindura Showground

12 hrs ago | 936 Views

Madlela, Skhosi headed to Vic Falls

12 hrs ago | 360 Views

Road accident injures two

12 hrs ago | 639 Views

Darikwa pulls out as Warriors begin preps

14 hrs ago | 563 Views

Smuggled cigarettes from Zimbabwe flood South Africa

14 hrs ago | 423 Views

Mnangagwa keeps $90,000-a-month US lobbying contract after feud

14 hrs ago | 1776 Views

Kasukuwere says Obert Mpofu, Masimirembwa are stupid, shameless characters

14 hrs ago | 2084 Views

Sybeth Musengezi claims to be a fully paid-up Zanu-PF member

14 hrs ago | 524 Views

BREAKING: Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Mlandu Ncube recalled

18 hrs ago | 2408 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days