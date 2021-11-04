Robert Mugabe's teacher declared liberation hero

News / Local

THE late founding member of Zanu, and former diplomat, Kennedy Manyika has been declared a liberation Hero.Manyika died at his Chegutu home last Friday at the age of 99.He was brother to former Zipra senior figure and national hero Robson Manyika."President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF Cde E.D Mnangagwa has conferred a liberation Hero status to the late Ambassador Cde Kennedy Grant Dick Chivanda Manyika who died on 5 November 2021 and will be buried at Mutapa Cemetery, Gweru," reads part of a letter written by Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu to Misheck Sibanda, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet."I shall be most grateful if you would make the usual arrangements for his burial and payment of benefits to his family."The letter is also copied to Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe, the War Veterans, Restrictees and Welfare, and the Justice Ministry.Manyika was a former Ambassador to Yugoslavia and Namibia, and a special envoy to the allied forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).He will be buried Saturday at Mtapa Cemetery in Gweru where his wife Rahab was buried in 2013.