Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Robert Mugabe's teacher declared liberation hero

by Staff writer
1 hr ago | Views
THE late founding member of Zanu, and former diplomat, Kennedy Manyika has been declared a liberation Hero.

Manyika died at his Chegutu home last Friday at the age of 99.

He was brother to former Zipra senior figure and national hero Robson Manyika.

"President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF Cde E.D Mnangagwa has conferred a liberation Hero status to the late Ambassador Cde Kennedy Grant Dick Chivanda Manyika who died on 5 November 2021 and will be buried at Mutapa Cemetery, Gweru," reads part of a letter written by Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu to Misheck Sibanda, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet.

"I shall be most grateful if you would make the usual arrangements for his burial and payment of benefits to his family."

The letter is also copied to Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe, the War Veterans, Restrictees and Welfare, and the Justice Ministry.

Manyika was a former Ambassador to Yugoslavia and Namibia, and a special envoy to the allied forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

He will be buried Saturday at Mtapa Cemetery in Gweru where his wife Rahab was buried in 2013.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Flower, #Cricket, #Legend

Comments


Must Read

Biti was never abducted

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Air Force commander sues top school after daughter excluded over US dollar fees

1 hr ago | 277 Views

Mnangagwa's 'indecent photos', Judge tosses out case against couple

1 hr ago | 171 Views

A different kind of Flower power

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Miner dies in a deep shaft

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

FLASHBACK: Mnangagwa's November letter to Zimbabweans (2017)

8 hrs ago | 1710 Views

Latest on Ian Khama's 'suspicious' trip to South Africa

8 hrs ago | 3101 Views

WATCH: Jay Israel apologises to Prophet Bushiri

8 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Obadiah Musindo takes Chamisa head on

15 hrs ago | 2221 Views

Mnangagwa slowly morphing into a Mugabe

15 hrs ago | 2170 Views

Do we deserve these endless power cuts?

15 hrs ago | 939 Views

PSL set for mid-week resumption

15 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mapeza plots to spoil Bafana Bafana party

15 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Mliswa accuser convicted

15 hrs ago | 1886 Views

Zanu-PF members, Vapostori clash over vending bays

15 hrs ago | 867 Views

Govt re-launches Zupco freedom train in Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 341 Views

Govt intensifies civil registration

15 hrs ago | 440 Views

D-Day for top cop Makodza

15 hrs ago | 704 Views

Zimbabweans lobby groups advocate for wealth tax

15 hrs ago | 246 Views

Govt dangles carrot to school heads

15 hrs ago | 705 Views

Zanu-PF is captured, says Kasukuwere

15 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Zimbabwe's banks overwhelmed

15 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Pact to preserve Nkomo legacy signed

15 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to pay war veterans US Dollar bonuses

15 hrs ago | 3000 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira resorts to bootlicking Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Biti in attempted kidnapping?

15 hrs ago | 1440 Views

Commuter train back on track

15 hrs ago | 146 Views

Dr Fallala declared liberation heroine

15 hrs ago | 574 Views

Telecoms sector appeals for tax reduction

15 hrs ago | 100 Views

Gold panners whip colleague to death

15 hrs ago | 291 Views

Price hikes wave hits construction sector

15 hrs ago | 345 Views

Bill set to scuttle MDC Alliance election plans

15 hrs ago | 748 Views

Zimbabwean man gets R20 000 bail for smuggling

15 hrs ago | 171 Views

Young Women for ED spreads wings to Mashonaland Central

15 hrs ago | 137 Views

Witness nails Mupfumira

15 hrs ago | 385 Views

Dembare ref suspended

15 hrs ago | 481 Views

ZBC hikes licence fees

15 hrs ago | 322 Views

Isolated showers expected, says MSD

15 hrs ago | 240 Views

Harare hikes rates

15 hrs ago | 314 Views

62% of treated water wasted

15 hrs ago | 54 Views

RBZ amends forex auction rules

15 hrs ago | 293 Views

'Mnangagwa to proclaim election dates'

15 hrs ago | 415 Views

Zimbabwe will not adopt cryptocurrency'

15 hrs ago | 305 Views

Hwange fault puts pressure on grid

15 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mapeza in youth brigade pledge

15 hrs ago | 111 Views

1893 MHRRM: 5 Years On!

24 hrs ago | 502 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days