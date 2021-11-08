Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF Chair mobilising supporters to block Chamisa's visit

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A LEAKED message allegedly issued by the Zanu-PF Victoria Falls District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairperson instructs party supporters to frustrate MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa's expected visit to the resort city soon.

Chamisa is currently on a trailblazing campaign to woo rural support, which has taken him to Masvingo, Manicaland, Mashonaland Central, and Mashonaland West provinces.

However, in some of his campaigns suspected Zanu-PF activists have disrupted the meetings with violence meted against the rural flock attending while his motorcade has been blocked.

In Mashonaland Central last week, Chamisa managed to meet opposition party supporters, but leaked messages later revealed squabbles among Zanu-PF provincial leaders who questioned why their chairperson Kazembe Kazembe had not taken any action to block Chamisa.

Kazembe is also the Home Affairs Minister.

This week, in another leaked message, the Victoria Falls DCC chairperson, Matthew Muleya urged party members to be "on high alert" ahead of Chamisa's visit.

"Be advised that Chamisa will be visiting the resort city of Victoria Falls. I, therefore, urge all DCC members to be on high alert. Secretary for security, work closely with the intelligence team from the police and CIO (Central Intelligence Organisation) and share the findings up to the day," Muleya told colleagues.

"We will need to mobilise our members to block their event in a peaceful manner. Revolutionary regards."

However, when contacted for comment by NewZimbabwe.com, Muleya dismissed the alleged leaked message saying it was fake aimed at soiling his image.

"I have also seen that message being purported to have been written by me in other social media platforms, but what I can tell you is that I did not write anything of that sort at any given time," he said.

"Remember, I represent a bona fide party which documents every record under a date stamp and letterheads, hence there is no way a message from the party level is written like that. Those are the dangers of social media."

Source - NewZimbabwe
