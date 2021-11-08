Latest News Editor's Choice


Two shot dead answering call of nature

by Staff reporter
Two men were shot dead while relieving themselves in separate incidents in Gweru and Kadoma, while a body of  another man was found with gunshot wounds along the Limpopo River in Beitbridge.

Police say investigations on the cases are in progress.

In Gweru, the man was shot on the back while relieving himself in a bushy area near a friend's house, while in the Kadoma incident, the man was found dead by his wife who had left him relieving himself along a dusty road.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the cases.

"Police are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a murder case which occurred at Mandindindi Village, Chiundura, on November 6, 2021 at 10pm," he said.

"A male adult was shot on the back while relieving himself in a bush close to his friend's homestead where they were drinking beer."

Asst Comm Nyathi said police in Kadoma are also investigating a murder case in which Cosmas Kariya (36) was found dead by his wife Trish Dzowa (32) on November 7 along a dusty road near Mayflower Primary School.

"The victim was attacked by unknown assailants after his wife who was accompanying him left him behind relieving himself as they were walking home from a live band performance at Dzete Bar," he said.

"The body of the victim was found with deep cuts on the head and thigh.

"Anyone with information to contact any nearest police station."

Police are also investigating circumstances surrounding the murder case which occurred in Beitbridge where the body of a man was found at the confluence of Limpopo and Mzingwane rivers.

The body had a gunshot wound on the back, swollen face and some blisters.

A 9mm live round, 5x9mm spent cartridges, flick knife and a torch were recovered at the scene. The body was taken to Beitbridge Hospital for post-mortem.

Police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the suspect and assist in the identification of the body.

In Masvingo, police arrested a suspected mentally challenged man, Robson Harry (49), for a murder case in which he struck his uncle, Clever Harry (69), with a solar panel on the chest on November 7 at Mhinde Village, Zimuto.

The victim died while admitted to Masvingo Provincial Hospital on November 8.

The suspect became violent and ran away from a family gathering convened to discuss his mental health.

In Kariba, police arrested Perfect Kembo Lembani (23) in connection with a murder case in which he stabbed Stephan Mutematsaka (32) with a knife on the chest and abdomen on October 30 at Ndomo Fishing Camp.

This was after Mutematsaka consumed Lembani's maheu without consent.

Mutematsaka died on November 8 whilst admitted to Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Source - The Herald
