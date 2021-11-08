Magistrate recuses self in Mamombe, Chimbizi case

News / Local

by Staff reporter

HARARE regional magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro today recused herself from presiding over MDC-Alliance members loans Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri case where they allegedly faked their abductions sometime last year.Mamombe and Chimbiri had applied for Mrs Guwuriro's recusal saying she had formulated a position when she dismissed their bail application on their initial court appearance.The duo is expected back in court on November 22 for trial.