Magistrate recuses self in Mamombe, Chimbizi case
HARARE regional magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro today recused herself from presiding over MDC-Alliance members loans Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri case where they allegedly faked their abductions sometime last year.
Mamombe and Chimbiri had applied for Mrs Guwuriro's recusal saying she had formulated a position when she dismissed their bail application on their initial court appearance.
The duo is expected back in court on November 22 for trial.
