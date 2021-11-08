Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Magistrate recuses self in Mamombe, Chimbizi case

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
HARARE regional magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro today recused herself from presiding over MDC-Alliance members loans Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri case where they allegedly faked their abductions sometime last year.

Mamombe and Chimbiri had applied for Mrs Guwuriro's recusal saying she had formulated a position when she dismissed their bail application on their initial court appearance.

The duo is expected back in court on November 22 for trial.


Source - The Herald
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Chamisa, #Visit

Comments


Must Read

Farm workers reject US$30 monthly wage

1 hr ago | 347 Views

Mnangagwa in another scary helicopter landing

1 hr ago | 882 Views

Squabbles rock Chamisa's Bulawayo structures

1 hr ago | 269 Views

Masvingo mayor secretly funds First Lady's project

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Mwonzora a jockey on a dead horse

1 hr ago | 448 Views

'Give war vets US$200 monthly pension'

1 hr ago | 300 Views

Mupfumira did not influence me, says witness

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa's govt, Chamisa's MDC in fresh abduction war

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Air Force boss' daughter thrown out of school over US$ fees

1 hr ago | 303 Views

Peace Commission in turmoil

1 hr ago | 118 Views

School heads forced to attend Zanu-PF induction

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Mnangagwa in another mid-air scare

1 hr ago | 125 Views

'HIV-positive people might need 3rd COVID-19 dose'

1 hr ago | 96 Views

ZNCC backs call for power tariff hike

1 hr ago | 46 Views

'By-elections to test Zanu-PF's preparedness'

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Macingwane burial for late Chief Wasi

1 hr ago | 59 Views

One person succumbs to Covid-19

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Vic Falls Town Clerk acquitted

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Bonus plus pay hike for civil servants

1 hr ago | 360 Views

Glow Petroleum opens US$1,5m facility in Vic Falls

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Police, MDC dismiss Biti abduction claims

1 hr ago | 45 Views

By-elections slated for 2022 first quarter

1 hr ago | 23 Views

High temperatures affect poultry production

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Khama to captain Warriors

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Mupfumira trial: Witness backtracks

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe, Mozambique push for one-stop border posts

1 hr ago | 42 Views

88 retired nurses recruited

1 hr ago | 35 Views

School closes after family attacks teachers

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe poised to become major steel producer

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Two shot dead answering call of nature

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Zanu-PF Chair mobilising supporters to block Chamisa's visit

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Biti was never abducted

12 hrs ago | 1263 Views

Air Force commander sues top school after daughter excluded over US dollar fees

12 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Robert Mugabe's teacher declared liberation hero

12 hrs ago | 856 Views

Mnangagwa's 'indecent photos', Judge tosses out case against couple

12 hrs ago | 1263 Views

A different kind of Flower power

13 hrs ago | 404 Views

Miner dies in a deep shaft

14 hrs ago | 566 Views

FLASHBACK: Mnangagwa's November letter to Zimbabweans (2017)

19 hrs ago | 2620 Views

Latest on Ian Khama's 'suspicious' trip to South Africa

19 hrs ago | 4033 Views

WATCH: Jay Israel apologises to Prophet Bushiri

19 hrs ago | 1380 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days