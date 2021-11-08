Latest News Editor's Choice


Bonus plus pay hike for civil servants

by Staff reporter
THERE is no need for civil servants to fret over the annual 13th cheque as it is on its way while the issue of a salary increment is on the table.

Civil servants have been receiving their bonuses every year but there were fears that this year Government might fail to pay following disruptions of economic activities by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview yesterday, the Minister for Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Professor Paul Mavima said despite the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic to the economic growth, civil servants' bonuses will be paid on time starting this November.

"Civil servants must rest assured that their 13th cheque is coming. Government will pay bonuses starting this month so there is no need to panic," he said.

Prof Mavima said he hoped the issue of reviewing civil servants' salaries will be concluded before the end of the year.

He said Government was aware that the increases in the prices of goods and services had eroded the salaries of its workers hence the need for an upward review.

"What needs to be attended to is the issue of salary review for civil servants and Government is seized with this issue. Right now a mandate is being sought from the Ministry of Finance to pay civil servants the bonuses while salary negotiations are expected to resume soon," said Prof Mavima.

He said Government has given its negotiating team the greenlight to resume salary negotiations with civil servants' representatives.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has said that civil servants should expect their bonus on time. "There is always a 13th cheque for civil servants and we have not changed that. It will be paid on time," he said.

Since January Government has been making regular salary adjustments for its employees while pension payouts have also been adjusted to cushion pensioners. In July civil servants received a salary increase of between 45 and 50 percent.

In April, Government had made another increase of 25 percent in addition to a host of non-monetary benefits.

Source - The Chronicle
