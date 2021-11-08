Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Vic Falls Town Clerk acquitted

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE State has withdrawn before plea, charges of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer against Victoria Falls Town Clerk Mr Ronnie Dube for lack of evidence.

Hwange magistrate Ms Barbara Phiri withdrew charges against Mr Dube on Tuesday after the state prosecutor Ms Kudzai Mudzamiri made a verbal submission for intention to withdraw the charges before plea.

Victoria Falls Mayor Councillor Somveli Dlamini had suspended Mr Dube on April 28 this year accusing him of corruption, gross incompetence, abuse of office and causing the local authority to lose revenue, before he was eventually arrested in May.

A commission of inquiry set by Victoria Falls City Council to investigate allegations levelled against Mr Dube exonerated him saying there was no wrongdoing by the Town Clerk and recommended his reinstatement which was done in June.

The commission chaired by former Victoria Falls Mayor Alderman Nkosilathi Jiyane said the charges could have emanated from personal vendettas and lack of trust within council and recommended the local authority should improve on its information handling and avoid having anyone speaking for the organisation.

After the withdrawal of the charges, Mr Dube's defence counsel Mr Matshobana Ncube of Ncube Attorneys wrote to the council advising that the Town Clerk was now a free man.

The letter was read during a full council meeting yesterday.

"We still act for the above named Mr Ronnie Dube who is our client and is the Town Clerk for the City of Victoria Falls. We write to advise that today at the Hwange Magistrates' Courts the State dropped charges against our client. Consequently he has been liberated as there is no pending matter at this moment in time. The net effect of the dropping of charges is that he is a free man with no charge outstanding against him," read the letter.

Mr Dube had been out of custody on $50 000 since his arrest in May.

Allegations were that Dube (54) caused council to sell a commercial stand to a local tour operator, Shearwater Adventures in 2019 without following tender procedures.

Prosecutors were alleging that on the 28th of September 2017, Dube received a request to purchase additional land behind stands 1381, 1382, 1383, 1384, 1385, 1386 and 943 from Mr Ntokozo Mlilo, who is group human resources manager for Shearwater Adventures in Victoria Falls.

He allegedly caused for valuation of the stands by Backstone Properties who responded to him on 11 February 2019 with the value of the stand, the court was told.

It was alleged that Mr Dube misrepresented to Victoria Falls ordinary full council meeting that one applicant Shearwater Adventures had expressed interest on commercial stand number 1782 yet there were other companies that had also expressed interest such as Wild Horizons.

Council adopted the report and resolved to offer the stand to Shearwater Adventures without following tender procedures.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Chamisa, #Visit

Comments


Must Read

Farm workers reject US$30 monthly wage

1 hr ago | 339 Views

Mnangagwa in another scary helicopter landing

1 hr ago | 850 Views

Squabbles rock Chamisa's Bulawayo structures

1 hr ago | 262 Views

Masvingo mayor secretly funds First Lady's project

1 hr ago | 195 Views

Mwonzora a jockey on a dead horse

1 hr ago | 438 Views

'Give war vets US$200 monthly pension'

1 hr ago | 292 Views

Mupfumira did not influence me, says witness

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa's govt, Chamisa's MDC in fresh abduction war

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Air Force boss' daughter thrown out of school over US$ fees

1 hr ago | 294 Views

Peace Commission in turmoil

1 hr ago | 115 Views

School heads forced to attend Zanu-PF induction

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa in another mid-air scare

1 hr ago | 119 Views

'HIV-positive people might need 3rd COVID-19 dose'

1 hr ago | 93 Views

ZNCC backs call for power tariff hike

1 hr ago | 41 Views

'By-elections to test Zanu-PF's preparedness'

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Macingwane burial for late Chief Wasi

1 hr ago | 59 Views

One person succumbs to Covid-19

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Bonus plus pay hike for civil servants

1 hr ago | 353 Views

Glow Petroleum opens US$1,5m facility in Vic Falls

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Police, MDC dismiss Biti abduction claims

1 hr ago | 45 Views

By-elections slated for 2022 first quarter

1 hr ago | 22 Views

High temperatures affect poultry production

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Khama to captain Warriors

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Mupfumira trial: Witness backtracks

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe, Mozambique push for one-stop border posts

1 hr ago | 42 Views

88 retired nurses recruited

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Magistrate recuses self in Mamombe, Chimbizi case

1 hr ago | 63 Views

School closes after family attacks teachers

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe poised to become major steel producer

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Two shot dead answering call of nature

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Zanu-PF Chair mobilising supporters to block Chamisa's visit

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Biti was never abducted

12 hrs ago | 1263 Views

Air Force commander sues top school after daughter excluded over US dollar fees

12 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Robert Mugabe's teacher declared liberation hero

12 hrs ago | 855 Views

Mnangagwa's 'indecent photos', Judge tosses out case against couple

12 hrs ago | 1260 Views

A different kind of Flower power

13 hrs ago | 404 Views

Miner dies in a deep shaft

14 hrs ago | 565 Views

FLASHBACK: Mnangagwa's November letter to Zimbabweans (2017)

19 hrs ago | 2618 Views

Latest on Ian Khama's 'suspicious' trip to South Africa

19 hrs ago | 4025 Views

WATCH: Jay Israel apologises to Prophet Bushiri

19 hrs ago | 1379 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days