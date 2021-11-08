Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

One person succumbs to Covid-19

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ONE person succumbed to Covid-19 while 37 new cases were recorded in the country yesterday.

All the new cases are local transmissions.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases remained at 28.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said two of the new cases were from outbreaks in schools in Bulawayo and Manicaland which had one each.

There were 27 new recoveries and the National Recovery Rate was 96 percent while active cases went up to 398 from 389 the previous day.

A total of 3 591 PCR tests were done and positivity was 1.03 percent.

Manicaland had the highest 17 new cases followed by Matabeleland North which had seven, Masvingo five and Bulawayo which had four new cases.

 Mashonaland West recorded two new cases while Mashonaland East and Midlands had a single case each.

Harare,  Mashonaland Central and Matabeleland South had no new cases.

The only death was recorded in Harare.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 14 581 people receiving their first jab bringing the cumulative for 1st dose to 3 393972 .

A total of 7 808 people received their second dose bringing the cumulative second dose to 2 661 887 as at Tuesday at 4pm.

As of 8 November 2021, at 3PM, there were 23 people who were hospitalized. Of these, one was a new admission and all had mild to moderate symptoms.

"As of 2 November, Zimbabwe has now recorded 133 242 confirmed cases, 128 153 recoveries and 4 691 deaths," reads a statement from the Ministry.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Chamisa, #Visit

Comments


Must Read

Farm workers reject US$30 monthly wage

1 hr ago | 346 Views

Mnangagwa in another scary helicopter landing

1 hr ago | 870 Views

Squabbles rock Chamisa's Bulawayo structures

1 hr ago | 268 Views

Masvingo mayor secretly funds First Lady's project

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Mwonzora a jockey on a dead horse

1 hr ago | 448 Views

'Give war vets US$200 monthly pension'

1 hr ago | 298 Views

Mupfumira did not influence me, says witness

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Mnangagwa's govt, Chamisa's MDC in fresh abduction war

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Air Force boss' daughter thrown out of school over US$ fees

1 hr ago | 303 Views

Peace Commission in turmoil

1 hr ago | 118 Views

School heads forced to attend Zanu-PF induction

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Mnangagwa in another mid-air scare

1 hr ago | 125 Views

'HIV-positive people might need 3rd COVID-19 dose'

1 hr ago | 95 Views

ZNCC backs call for power tariff hike

1 hr ago | 46 Views

'By-elections to test Zanu-PF's preparedness'

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Macingwane burial for late Chief Wasi

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Vic Falls Town Clerk acquitted

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Bonus plus pay hike for civil servants

1 hr ago | 359 Views

Glow Petroleum opens US$1,5m facility in Vic Falls

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Police, MDC dismiss Biti abduction claims

1 hr ago | 45 Views

By-elections slated for 2022 first quarter

1 hr ago | 23 Views

High temperatures affect poultry production

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Khama to captain Warriors

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Mupfumira trial: Witness backtracks

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe, Mozambique push for one-stop border posts

1 hr ago | 42 Views

88 retired nurses recruited

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Magistrate recuses self in Mamombe, Chimbizi case

1 hr ago | 63 Views

School closes after family attacks teachers

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe poised to become major steel producer

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Two shot dead answering call of nature

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Zanu-PF Chair mobilising supporters to block Chamisa's visit

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Biti was never abducted

12 hrs ago | 1263 Views

Air Force commander sues top school after daughter excluded over US dollar fees

12 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Robert Mugabe's teacher declared liberation hero

12 hrs ago | 856 Views

Mnangagwa's 'indecent photos', Judge tosses out case against couple

12 hrs ago | 1261 Views

A different kind of Flower power

13 hrs ago | 404 Views

Miner dies in a deep shaft

14 hrs ago | 566 Views

FLASHBACK: Mnangagwa's November letter to Zimbabweans (2017)

19 hrs ago | 2620 Views

Latest on Ian Khama's 'suspicious' trip to South Africa

19 hrs ago | 4030 Views

WATCH: Jay Israel apologises to Prophet Bushiri

19 hrs ago | 1380 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days