Macingwane burial for late Chief Wasi

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
CHIEF Wasi from Mangwe District, Matabeleland South province, who died last Thursday, will be buried at his homestead in Macingwane Village on Saturday.

He was 90.

The Chief's brother Mr Leo Ndiweni confirmed the death and burial arrangements.

Mr Ndiweni described the late Chief Wasi who served for 37 years as a family pillar.

"He was installed chief in 1984 and has been our leader ever since. The late Chief was a cool leader who held, not only his family together but also his area of jurisdiction. He was a great man, a listening brother and father and we pray that whoever takes over from him continues with his rich legacy," said Mr Ndiweni.

He said the chief's area of jurisdiction covered villages such as Zimnyama, Macingwane, Empandeni and part of Mphoengs.

Zanu-PF Bulilima-Mangwe Senator Simon Khaya-Moyo described the late Chief Wasi as a leader of great humility.

"I've learnt of the demise of Chief Wasi Ndiweni with dismay and great sorrow. The people under his jurisdiction in Mangwe District have been robbed of a leader of great humility, wisdom, vision and charisma. The late Chief Wasi Ndiweni was known for his simplicity, firmness, uprightness and being a man of purpose. He has left a legacy of hard work. May his soul anchor and rest in eternal peace," said Khaya-Moyo.

Source - The Chronicle
