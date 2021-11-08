Air Force boss' daughter thrown out of school over US$ fees

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Air Force of Zimbabwe Air Vice-Marshal Michael Moyo has taken Dominican Convent School to court for withdrawing an offer letter for his daughter after he refused to pay school fees in United States dollars.Moyo, together with his wife, Sylvia, are seeking an order declaring the school's decision unlawful and also an order compelling it to comply with Statutory Instrument (SI) 127/2021, also known as Presidential Powers Temporary Measures financial Laundering Amendment Regulations 2021.The SI gives the central bank powers to impose penalties in the event of default in complying with exchange control regulations that govern use of funds obtained from the central bank forex auction system.According to the court application, Moyo's daughter has been learning at the school since Grade 1 and is now in Grade 7.Earlier this year, his daughter allegedly applied for a Form 1 place at the school in line with the procedures.The application and consideration were, however, merit-based and his daughter excelled, resulting in her being offered a place for the class commencing 2022.In order to secure the place, they were advised to pay a development levy of US$1 500 by September 30, 2021.Moyo said he went to the school on September 8 to settle the fees, but was told he could only pay in US dollars."The request for payment in strictly US dollar cash was surprising. That demand was the basis upon which I sought a meeting with the head to engage on the contents of the offer letter, particularly on the payment mode as I had intended to make payment for the accepted offer, albeit using the local currency at the official interbank rate," Moyo said in his application.His request for the meeting, however, was turned down.Moyo said the deputy school head refused to meet him, insisting the air force boss should simply pay in US$.To his surprise, Moyo said, he received a letter dated September 30 from the school head notifying him of the withdrawal of the offer for the Form 1 place for his daughter.He said the school head told him that he had displayed his unwillingness to be bound by the school rules and regulations, which was detrimental not only to the school, but to other parents.Moyo argued that he was punished for asking to pay in local currency.He said he was not aware of the rules and regulations which the school said he violated as they were never communicated to him.He is seeking the school's decision to be declared null and void and for his daughter to be given a place at the school.The matter is yet to be heard.