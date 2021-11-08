Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Squabbles rock Chamisa's Bulawayo structures

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
INTERNAL squabbles have rocked the MDC Alliance's Bulawayo structures after its youth wing recently recalled city deputy mayor Mlandu Ncube (ward 1), and ward 5 councillor Felix Mhaka, who they accused of failing to run their respective
wards.

In a letter dated October 30, addressed to MDC Alliance Bulawayo Central constituency coordinating committee (CCC)'s main wing and copied to party president Nelson Chamisa, the youth accused the pair of dereliction of duty.

"We the undersigned Bulawayo Central Youth Assembly CCC under Bulawayo Metropolitan province have written this letter to recall and suspend current MDC Alliance councillors Mlandu Ncube ward 1 and Felix Mhaka ward 5," part of the letter read.

"This letter is an exemption of our ‘Voice of no confidence' (sic) in councillors Ncube and Mhaka, and their abilities to run their respective wards which were reserved for the youth quota in the 2018 primary elections. We understand the severity of this decision and did not arrive at it hastily."

The pair was also accused of forming parallel structures in the party.

Ncube and Mhaka were also accused of failing to achieve anything since their election in 2018.

"Throughout the past years, we have had concerns regarding Mhaka and Ncube's leadership specifically regarding trust, collaboration, decision making, vision and their lack of respect for the party led by Chamisa. We also believe that Mhaka has failed to abide by devolution principles and is growing seeds of division among residents by employing non-ward residents," read the letter.

The youth said they could not continue with Mhaka and Ncube, adding that they had failed to account for ward retention funds, as well as come up with empowerment initiatives for the youth.

"They haven't created a progressive environment, even youth empowerment programmes. But instead, they created a toxic environment among party structures and citizens, without realising their mistakes or unwillingness to listen to MDC-Alliance structures and residents."

Some party insiders described the move as "child's play".

MDC Alliance provincial spokesperson Swirthen Chiroodza referred questions to national party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere, whose mobile number was not reachable yesterday.

Efforts to get a comment from Mhaka were fruitless, while Ncube declined to comment on allegations levelled against him.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Chamisa, #Visit

Comments


Must Read

Farm workers reject US$30 monthly wage

1 hr ago | 348 Views

Mnangagwa in another scary helicopter landing

1 hr ago | 882 Views

Masvingo mayor secretly funds First Lady's project

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Mwonzora a jockey on a dead horse

1 hr ago | 448 Views

'Give war vets US$200 monthly pension'

1 hr ago | 300 Views

Mupfumira did not influence me, says witness

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa's govt, Chamisa's MDC in fresh abduction war

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Air Force boss' daughter thrown out of school over US$ fees

1 hr ago | 303 Views

Peace Commission in turmoil

1 hr ago | 118 Views

School heads forced to attend Zanu-PF induction

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Mnangagwa in another mid-air scare

1 hr ago | 125 Views

'HIV-positive people might need 3rd COVID-19 dose'

1 hr ago | 96 Views

ZNCC backs call for power tariff hike

1 hr ago | 46 Views

'By-elections to test Zanu-PF's preparedness'

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Macingwane burial for late Chief Wasi

1 hr ago | 59 Views

One person succumbs to Covid-19

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Vic Falls Town Clerk acquitted

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Bonus plus pay hike for civil servants

1 hr ago | 362 Views

Glow Petroleum opens US$1,5m facility in Vic Falls

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Police, MDC dismiss Biti abduction claims

1 hr ago | 45 Views

By-elections slated for 2022 first quarter

1 hr ago | 23 Views

High temperatures affect poultry production

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Khama to captain Warriors

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Mupfumira trial: Witness backtracks

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe, Mozambique push for one-stop border posts

1 hr ago | 42 Views

88 retired nurses recruited

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Magistrate recuses self in Mamombe, Chimbizi case

1 hr ago | 63 Views

School closes after family attacks teachers

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe poised to become major steel producer

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Two shot dead answering call of nature

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zanu-PF Chair mobilising supporters to block Chamisa's visit

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Biti was never abducted

12 hrs ago | 1263 Views

Air Force commander sues top school after daughter excluded over US dollar fees

12 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Robert Mugabe's teacher declared liberation hero

12 hrs ago | 856 Views

Mnangagwa's 'indecent photos', Judge tosses out case against couple

12 hrs ago | 1263 Views

A different kind of Flower power

13 hrs ago | 404 Views

Miner dies in a deep shaft

14 hrs ago | 566 Views

FLASHBACK: Mnangagwa's November letter to Zimbabweans (2017)

19 hrs ago | 2620 Views

Latest on Ian Khama's 'suspicious' trip to South Africa

19 hrs ago | 4033 Views

WATCH: Jay Israel apologises to Prophet Bushiri

19 hrs ago | 1380 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days