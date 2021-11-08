Police recover baboon skulls from suspected car thief's house

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Police in Shurugwi have recovered three baboon skulls from a suspected car thief Panganai Sithole (23)'s house.Sithole of Mhangami Village under Chief Banga in Shurugwi appeared before local magistrate Percy Mukumba on 30 October 2021 facing car theft charges.Sithole who painted the Toyota IST that he had carjacked with red house paint complained that he lost his manhood after Police who arrested him at Mhandamabwe allegedly squashed his testicles.Prosecutor Pride Gomera said on October 19, 2021 Levison Chikawa and Joshua Chikawa of Hertfordshare Gweru were driving a Toyota IST vehicle from Masvingo to Shurugwi. At Chachacha they gave a lift to Sithole and after traveling for a distance, the accused produced a pistol and demanded cash from the driver who managed to escape from the vehicle.Sithole took over the vehicle and drove off to Shurugwi and a Police report was made.Following a tip off Police went to the accused's place in Shurugwi Communal Lands where the stolen car was recovered but it had already been painted with red house paint. Three baboon skulls were recovered from his house.The accused was arrested at a girlfriend's place at Mandamabwe where various electrical gadgets were recovered including a laptop, iPad tablet cellphone, Hauwei tablet, silver grey spray gun, car keys and number plates.Panganai was remanded in custody.