Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'OSISA directors fraudulently acquired farm'

by Staff reporter
50 mins ago | Views
LAWYERS representing Dr Gatsha Mazithulela have claimed that the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) director Siphosami Malunga and his two partners fraudulently acquired Kershelmar Farm, which the trio claims to own.

The farm - located in Nyamandhlovu, Matabeleland North -  is at the centre of a Bulawayo High Court battle pitting Malunga and his partners Zephania Dhlamini and Charles Moyo on the one hand and Dr Mazithulela and National University and Technology (NUST) lecturer Mr Dumisani Madziyanyathi on the other. The trio filed an application claiming they bought the farm from the previous owner of the Kershelmar Pvt Ltd and thus the farm could not be gazetted for acquisition.

However, in his heads of argument, Dr Mazithulela, through his lawyers, said the trio acquired the farm without following the law.

"First and Third Applicants (Dhlamini and Moyo) contrived a plan to buy rural agricultural property without following laid down procedures.

"The law is clear: obtain a certificate of no present interest. In the absence of such a certificate, the sale, in terms of the express purpose of the law, is null and void," Dr Mazithulela said.

The applicants, he added, were all aware of the provisions of the law, but "there is a deliberate, if not disturbingly abnormal denialism on their part".

"Their fraud has been exposed and they now wish to waste the court's valuable time in slandering innocent persons, all in an effort to undermine the country's land reform and present economic recovery spearheaded by the agricultural sector."

In his heads of argument, Mr Madzivanyathi said the trio bought shares from Kershelmar Farms (Pvt) (Ltd), which owned the land, and later discovered that it had been gazetted for acquisition and now seek to reverse that action.

"After a series of alleged events described between paragraphs 53 and 75 of the founding affidavit, the applicants discovered that the pieces of land had been gazetted by the First Respondent (Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development). Considering these events allegedly connected to the gazetting of the land, the applicants now seek to impugn the acquisition of the two pieces of land," he said.

The matter is now awaiting determination.

Source - SundayMail

Comments


Must Read

Kasukuwere links trigger Zanu-PF witch hunt

44 mins ago | 206 Views

Chamisa says dialogue remained the only solution to rescue Zimbabwe

44 mins ago | 93 Views

Proposed law 'exposes Mnangagwa panic'

45 mins ago | 153 Views

Man commits suicide over father

45 mins ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe-born Mathetha set for UFC debut

45 mins ago | 65 Views

Smuggled minerals surpass royalties

45 mins ago | 43 Views

Home is best to invest

46 mins ago | 74 Views

Inside Warriors' doomed World Cup campaign

46 mins ago | 26 Views

Mapeza rings the changes

46 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe's rural communities resist opaque Chinese projects

46 mins ago | 40 Views

Local institution sends 24 chefs to the US

47 mins ago | 39 Views

MPs push for relief for informal sector

47 mins ago | 15 Views

Lupane varsity probed over sex scandal

47 mins ago | 44 Views

'Mnangagwa is world's best spy operative,' claims Mutsvangwa

47 mins ago | 76 Views

Killer Zivhu knocks at Zanu-PF's door

48 mins ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa govt chases Kasukuwere shadow

48 mins ago | 51 Views

48-hour water shedding for Bulawayo

48 mins ago | 17 Views

6 school gangs unearthed in city

48 mins ago | 36 Views

Amakorokoza spread fear in Cowdray Park

49 mins ago | 47 Views

Top Bulawayo primary schools revealed

49 mins ago | 28 Views

Good Samaritan brings home 15 stranded Zimbabweans

49 mins ago | 31 Views

Fidelity to roll out mobile gold buying units

49 mins ago | 22 Views

US$7,1 billion to address Zesa power shortages

49 mins ago | 22 Views

USD cash bonuses explained

50 mins ago | 47 Views

'Zimbabwe's economic fundamentals are strong'

50 mins ago | 15 Views

Mutsvangwa pays tribute to Paul Mwazha

51 mins ago | 48 Views

You can't pull in croc with fish hook

51 mins ago | 17 Views

99% Govt workers vaccinated?

52 mins ago | 28 Views

Shooting at AFM

52 mins ago | 42 Views

Zesa reassures nation

52 mins ago | 23 Views

Mahiya in vote-buying storm

9 hrs ago | 789 Views

Nandos eyes 22 restaurants across Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 674 Views

MultiChoice keeps losing DStv Premium subscribers

11 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Chiweshe murderer nabbed after 23 years

11 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Mutoriro lands Concession man in jail

11 hrs ago | 445 Views

Robbers pounce on Miners

11 hrs ago | 528 Views

Have sex but Don't get married

11 hrs ago | 2461 Views

Chiwenga to tackle Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 5981 Views

Mnangagwa is a hard sell for Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 728 Views

Mnangagwa's re-engagement propaganda hollow, falls flat

13 hrs ago | 603 Views

'US$12 billion mining economy unattainable without policy'

13 hrs ago | 86 Views

Telecel dragged to court over unpaid rentals

13 hrs ago | 128 Views

High Court exposes rot in Masvingo land allocation

13 hrs ago | 191 Views

Bankers plan to establish a new financial behemoth

13 hrs ago | 311 Views

Entreprenuer wrestles with Econet

13 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mnangagwa ratifies African charter on democracy

13 hrs ago | 181 Views

CBZ swoops on FML shares as new financial group emerges

13 hrs ago | 152 Views

What Zimbabwean leaders can learn from FW de Klerk's legacy

13 hrs ago | 253 Views

Police recover baboon skulls from suspected car thief's house

13 hrs ago | 296 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days