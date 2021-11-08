Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Top Bulawayo primary schools revealed

by Staff reporter
50 mins ago | Views
MALINDELA Primary School of Pumula North suburb was the top performing Bulawayo City Council owned school in the 2020 Grade Seven results with an impressive 81,8 percent pass rate.

The school's pass rate could be higher because the local authority considers unit 1 to 5 as a pass while the Government scale is units 1 to 6. According to the annual report of the Director of Housing Community Services, Mr Dictor Khumalo for the year ended 31 December 2020, Malindela was the best performing school, improving their 2019 pass rate by 11,8 percent. Aisleby was the worst performing school with a zero percent pass rate.

"Malindela topped all 29 City of Bulawayo primary schools with 81,8 percent pass rate and in second position was Ntshamathe with a 75,9 percent pass rate. JW Mthimkhulu was in third position with a 71,1 percent pass rate.

Mgiqika came in fourth position with a 61,5 percent pass rate and Mahatshula tumbled from first position in 2019 to fifth position garnering only 61,1 percent pass rate.

"There were 10 schools that scored pass rates below 50 percent according to council scale while as per Government scale these were only three.

The least performing school was Aisleby which had no learners passing all the five examinable subjects. While they had a zero percent pass rate as per BCC standards, they scored 13 percent using the Government scale that considers unit 6 as a pass mark," reads the report.

The local authority revealed that St Peters had 13,5 percent pass rate, second from the bottom and Manondwane had a 31,1 percent pass rate and were placed third from bottom.

"In 2019, Mahatshula, the top performing council school had a pass rate of 85,5 percent and in 2020, Malindela at first position had 81,8 percent. Malindela was the most improved with an 11,7 percent increase up from 2019's 70 percent pass rate.

"Ingubo dropped from 75 percent pass rate in 2019 to 38,7 percent in 2020, Manondwane also slide by 29,8 percent from 60,9 pass rate in 2019 to 31,1 percent in 2020. Senzangakhona (10) had the highest number of learners scoring 5 units, followed by Mawaba (7) and Mahlathini had five learners each who scored 5 units," reads the report.

In terms of performance by subject within the council owned schools, SiNdebele was the best performed subject with a pass rate of 83 percent, although the local authority still noted that this was lower than the 2019 pass rate of 92,4 percent.

"The English paper was also fairly performed with 78,7 percent of learners passing, the General Paper had a pass rate of 75,5 percent and Agriculture 67 percent, Mathematics at 57,1 percent pass rate was a challenge for most of our learners.

While the results were not as pleasing as in previous years, the department extends its gratitude and appreciation to the school heads, teachers and learners for doing their best under difficult conditions and producing some good results in the process," reads the report.

The National Pass Rate for 2020 Grade Seven examinations went down from 46,9 percent to 37,1 percent, with this attributed to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic which resulted in the national lockdown.

Schools eventually opened in phases during the third quarter of the year which heavily affected educational activities, subsequently resulting in the dropping of the pass rate.

Source - Sunday News

Comments


Must Read

Kasukuwere links trigger Zanu-PF witch hunt

46 mins ago | 214 Views

Chamisa says dialogue remained the only solution to rescue Zimbabwe

46 mins ago | 96 Views

Proposed law 'exposes Mnangagwa panic'

46 mins ago | 157 Views

Man commits suicide over father

47 mins ago | 162 Views

Zimbabwe-born Mathetha set for UFC debut

47 mins ago | 71 Views

Smuggled minerals surpass royalties

47 mins ago | 44 Views

Home is best to invest

47 mins ago | 74 Views

Inside Warriors' doomed World Cup campaign

48 mins ago | 26 Views

Mapeza rings the changes

48 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe's rural communities resist opaque Chinese projects

48 mins ago | 41 Views

Local institution sends 24 chefs to the US

48 mins ago | 39 Views

MPs push for relief for informal sector

48 mins ago | 16 Views

Lupane varsity probed over sex scandal

49 mins ago | 48 Views

'Mnangagwa is world's best spy operative,' claims Mutsvangwa

49 mins ago | 82 Views

Killer Zivhu knocks at Zanu-PF's door

49 mins ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa govt chases Kasukuwere shadow

49 mins ago | 51 Views

48-hour water shedding for Bulawayo

50 mins ago | 17 Views

6 school gangs unearthed in city

50 mins ago | 38 Views

Amakorokoza spread fear in Cowdray Park

50 mins ago | 49 Views

Good Samaritan brings home 15 stranded Zimbabweans

51 mins ago | 32 Views

Fidelity to roll out mobile gold buying units

51 mins ago | 22 Views

US$7,1 billion to address Zesa power shortages

51 mins ago | 22 Views

'OSISA directors fraudulently acquired farm'

51 mins ago | 21 Views

USD cash bonuses explained

52 mins ago | 48 Views

'Zimbabwe's economic fundamentals are strong'

52 mins ago | 15 Views

Mutsvangwa pays tribute to Paul Mwazha

52 mins ago | 48 Views

You can't pull in croc with fish hook

53 mins ago | 17 Views

99% Govt workers vaccinated?

53 mins ago | 28 Views

Shooting at AFM

54 mins ago | 43 Views

Zesa reassures nation

54 mins ago | 23 Views

Mahiya in vote-buying storm

9 hrs ago | 791 Views

Nandos eyes 22 restaurants across Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 674 Views

MultiChoice keeps losing DStv Premium subscribers

11 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Chiweshe murderer nabbed after 23 years

11 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Mutoriro lands Concession man in jail

11 hrs ago | 445 Views

Robbers pounce on Miners

11 hrs ago | 528 Views

Have sex but Don't get married

11 hrs ago | 2462 Views

Chiwenga to tackle Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 5993 Views

Mnangagwa is a hard sell for Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 731 Views

Mnangagwa's re-engagement propaganda hollow, falls flat

13 hrs ago | 604 Views

'US$12 billion mining economy unattainable without policy'

13 hrs ago | 86 Views

Telecel dragged to court over unpaid rentals

13 hrs ago | 128 Views

High Court exposes rot in Masvingo land allocation

13 hrs ago | 191 Views

Bankers plan to establish a new financial behemoth

13 hrs ago | 311 Views

Entreprenuer wrestles with Econet

13 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mnangagwa ratifies African charter on democracy

13 hrs ago | 181 Views

CBZ swoops on FML shares as new financial group emerges

13 hrs ago | 152 Views

What Zimbabwean leaders can learn from FW de Klerk's legacy

13 hrs ago | 253 Views

Police recover baboon skulls from suspected car thief's house

13 hrs ago | 296 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days