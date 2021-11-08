Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Amakorokoza spread fear in Cowdray Park

by Staff reporter
49 mins ago | Views
GANGS of illegal gold miners popularly known as Amakorokoza or ogwejas are terrorising communities across Cowdray Park in Bulawayo with residents now calling on the police to increase patrols in unelectrified areas in the heavily populated township.

The brutal thugs have been involved in multiple violent acts and are believed to be behind the invasions of unfinished houses that have left the community feeling vulnerable. Chilling reports of often drunk young men sometimes brandishing an arsenal of weapons including machetes, knobkerries, knives have also been uncovered in a special investigation by the Sunday News.

The alleged thugs search for gold in areas near the city, and often set base in town when they have sold their produce and have money to spend. Several frightened families have fled the area especially in the unelectrified zones such as Esigodweni and the new stands where rentals are cheaper while others, without the finances to move, remain in fear for their lives.

On many nights at local drinking spots in the neighbourhood, the thugs are often seen brazenly hanging around drinking with various weaponry. On such nights, most locals are either victims of assaults or are caught in fights between rival groups.

"I don't like what they do but there is not much we can do about it," said Mr Nhlanhla Ncube a local vendor who lives in the Caravan zone of the township.

"Many of these young men are well known to us, but anyone who comes to their attention as a possible whistle-blower is immediately threatened with violence," Mr Ncube told Sunday News.

Another local near the terminus area who asked not be named said: "They are not organised criminals but unsophisticated and the nature of their alcohol and drug induced violent behaviour is testimony to that."

He said some amakorokoza have been living in the neighbourhood for a long time and that some had been arrested and imprisoned but as soon as they are released, they shift homes and continue with their reign of terror. He said this was because both victims and witnesses were never willing to come forward to report the crimes.

A community leader has also told how children and women do not walk the streets of Cowdray Park, refuse to go out after dark in an attempt to avoid horrifying, unprovoked attacks.

"I came here with my family thinking Cowdray Park was our own little haven given that we had struggled for years to acquire a stand and build a home. I thought everyone is protected, but that is not the case here," said Mr Abraham Maseko, a father of two.

"Those who can, have moved away, but the rest of us are living here in fear for our lives. Violent gangs have thrown stones at our houses to frighten us because at one time I rationally asked them not to drink or smoke drugs near my gate.

The gangs chase us from bars when they get drunk, threaten us with iron bars, physically attack us, throw rocks and bricks, smash windows of our houses and verbally abuse us and threatening to kill us if we report them. We used to go to the police all the time but nothing ever happens," said Mr. Maseko.

In Hlalani Kuhle one resident who requested anonymity said she reported a case in January this year, but the police are yet to visit her house.

She added that most of the time, people living in South Africa or in the diaspora build houses and then rent them out to amakorokoza who do not mind living in unelectrified houses. Ordinarily, only one is the known occupant of the house but they soon invite each other and at any given time at least 10 people can be found living in one two-roomed house.

Source - Sunday News

Comments


Must Read

Kasukuwere links trigger Zanu-PF witch hunt

44 mins ago | 207 Views

Chamisa says dialogue remained the only solution to rescue Zimbabwe

45 mins ago | 93 Views

Proposed law 'exposes Mnangagwa panic'

45 mins ago | 153 Views

Man commits suicide over father

45 mins ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe-born Mathetha set for UFC debut

45 mins ago | 68 Views

Smuggled minerals surpass royalties

46 mins ago | 43 Views

Home is best to invest

46 mins ago | 74 Views

Inside Warriors' doomed World Cup campaign

46 mins ago | 26 Views

Mapeza rings the changes

46 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe's rural communities resist opaque Chinese projects

47 mins ago | 40 Views

Local institution sends 24 chefs to the US

47 mins ago | 39 Views

MPs push for relief for informal sector

47 mins ago | 15 Views

Lupane varsity probed over sex scandal

47 mins ago | 44 Views

'Mnangagwa is world's best spy operative,' claims Mutsvangwa

48 mins ago | 76 Views

Killer Zivhu knocks at Zanu-PF's door

48 mins ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa govt chases Kasukuwere shadow

48 mins ago | 51 Views

48-hour water shedding for Bulawayo

48 mins ago | 17 Views

6 school gangs unearthed in city

48 mins ago | 36 Views

Top Bulawayo primary schools revealed

49 mins ago | 28 Views

Good Samaritan brings home 15 stranded Zimbabweans

49 mins ago | 32 Views

Fidelity to roll out mobile gold buying units

49 mins ago | 22 Views

US$7,1 billion to address Zesa power shortages

49 mins ago | 22 Views

'OSISA directors fraudulently acquired farm'

50 mins ago | 21 Views

USD cash bonuses explained

50 mins ago | 47 Views

'Zimbabwe's economic fundamentals are strong'

50 mins ago | 15 Views

Mutsvangwa pays tribute to Paul Mwazha

51 mins ago | 48 Views

You can't pull in croc with fish hook

51 mins ago | 17 Views

99% Govt workers vaccinated?

52 mins ago | 28 Views

Shooting at AFM

52 mins ago | 42 Views

Zesa reassures nation

52 mins ago | 23 Views

Mahiya in vote-buying storm

9 hrs ago | 789 Views

Nandos eyes 22 restaurants across Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 674 Views

MultiChoice keeps losing DStv Premium subscribers

11 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Chiweshe murderer nabbed after 23 years

11 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Mutoriro lands Concession man in jail

11 hrs ago | 445 Views

Robbers pounce on Miners

11 hrs ago | 528 Views

Have sex but Don't get married

11 hrs ago | 2461 Views

Chiwenga to tackle Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 5981 Views

Mnangagwa is a hard sell for Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 729 Views

Mnangagwa's re-engagement propaganda hollow, falls flat

13 hrs ago | 603 Views

'US$12 billion mining economy unattainable without policy'

13 hrs ago | 86 Views

Telecel dragged to court over unpaid rentals

13 hrs ago | 128 Views

High Court exposes rot in Masvingo land allocation

13 hrs ago | 191 Views

Bankers plan to establish a new financial behemoth

13 hrs ago | 311 Views

Entreprenuer wrestles with Econet

13 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mnangagwa ratifies African charter on democracy

13 hrs ago | 181 Views

CBZ swoops on FML shares as new financial group emerges

13 hrs ago | 152 Views

What Zimbabwean leaders can learn from FW de Klerk's legacy

13 hrs ago | 253 Views

Police recover baboon skulls from suspected car thief's house

13 hrs ago | 296 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days