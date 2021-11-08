6 school gangs unearthed in city

News / Local

by Staff reporter

AN investigation has revealed disturbing insight into gangs in the Emganwini and Nketa areas that have become a threat to the safety of both teachers and pupils at schools within the areas.Sunday News can reveal the existence of six known gangs and their leaders who have become a law unto themselves, causing chaos and perpetrating violence at schools such as Emganwini, Nketa and Maranatha High Schools.The gangs' influence is also affecting pupils at schools well outside their usual 'turf'. Founders High School, Sizane High School, Milton High School, among many more have all become a playground for the gangs.Six gangs namely Dry Bones comprising mainly ex-Maranatha and ex-Nketa High Schools students, Amaroto (Emganwini) led by a 'Spoko', BMK (Emganwini), Jebha Boys (Nketa), Destruction Boyz (Emganwini) led by 'Jesus' and Crazy Royale Family (CRF also from Emganwini) allegedly formerly led by one Njabulo and now allegedly led by his younger brother, Savious, have been identified as the most dangerous gangs wreaking havoc at Nketa, Emganwini and Maranatha High Schools. The gang leaders are now known by their pseudonyms or gang 'tags' .The CRF gang was formed by one Njabulo from Emganwini who is reported to have gone into hiding in South Africa over the last month after he allegedly stabbed a member of a rival gang. Sources who witnessed the altercation reported that he attacked the rival gang member after his younger brother had been severely assaulted and sustained head injuries.Both parties are said to have not reported the matter to the police. The CRF is now led by his younger brother and is said to control Emganwini and Nketa High Schools.The Destruction Boyz leader, known as Jesus was expelled from Emganwini High School when he was in Form 3 after he stabbed a fellow student and has now become the schools own 'Don' in the Mafioso culture. 'Jesus' charge sheet includes several allegations of assaulting teachers at his former school, Emganwini High School often accusing them of instigating his expulsion from school.As they look to recruit and grow their gangs, it has become common place for them to beat up Form One and From Two scholars who refuse to join. They also have a reputation of intimidating school girls and forcing them to go out with them."These boys are very scary and most of the time we try and leave school in the presence of our teachers to avoid being beaten up. They force us to join their gang and if we refuse, they beat us up. They also force the girls to go out with them," said a pupil at one of the schools who cannot be named for his own safety.The Zimbabwe Republic Police is seized with this matter and is seeking to combat the disturbing spike in drug abuse, harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against pupils, school teachers and local communities.In a recent interview with Sunday News, Zimbabwe Republic Police Bulawayo provincial spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube said they acknowledge the problem that has engulfed schools in recent months. He added police were aware of the tactics which were often used by gangs to prey upon some of Bulawayo's most vulnerable children."Threats against public servants are not only illegal, but they also counter our nation's core values. Those who dedicate their time and energy to ensuring that our children receive a proper education in a safe environment deserve to be able to do their work without fear for their safety. Our children are now at risk as are their teachers and this cannot be allowed to continue.I have already visited a few schools to talk to the pupils and I am going to go around the whole city to every secondary and high school to have the same conversations," he said.Recently, local media was awash with news that school property was destroyed at Msiteli High School in Mpopoma after rival gangs attacked each other.This was the latest in a string of high-profile incidents of violent crime that have become common in most Bulawayo schools in the last 18 months, during which there has been a rise in the number of stabbings, assaults, and drug related crimes.