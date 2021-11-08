48-hour water shedding for Bulawayo

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council has introduced a two-day water shedding schedule for the entire city as power cuts continue to affect its water works.In a statement, the city's Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube said the city was on a 48-hour water shedding regime as the continued power cuts had crippled their water provision capacity."The City of Bulawayo will be introducing a 48-hour city-wide water shedding programme that has been prompted by the continued power cuts at Ncema, Fernhill and Criterion (water works)."The challenges with power in Nyamandlovu Rochester are also persisting. In that regard, due to the depletion of the raw water reservoir (Buffer) – the 48-hour shedding programme is being introduced to help conserve water and assist in balancing the city water reservoirs," said Mr Dube.According to the schedule, Bellevue, Newton West, West Somerton, Montrose, Southwold, Sizinda, Tshabalala, Nkulumane, Nketa, Burnside, Cowdray Park, Emakhandeni, Gwabalanda, Mahatshula, Woodville, Queens Park, Kingsdale, Parklands, Kumalo, Suburbs, Barbourfields, Mzilikazi, Nguboyenja, Makokoba, Ilanda, Romney Park, Paddonhurst, Bradfield, Tegela, Emhlangeni, North End, Sunnyside, Mbalabala Barracks and Mzinyathini Irrigation Scheme, will not have water between Monday and Wednesday.Nketa 9, Emganwini, Pumula, Entumbane, Mabutweni, Matshobane, Njube, Luveve, Mpopoma, Pelandaba, Magwegwe, Lobengula, Harrisvale, Trenance, Richmond and Sauerstown will have supplies cut on Wednesday and restored on Friday.Supplies in Lochview, Sunninghill, Marlands, Glencoe, Riverside, Waterford, Manningdale, Willsgrove, Buenavista, Douglasdale, Matsheumhlope, Fortunes Gate and Selborne Park will be cut off on Thursday and restored on Saturday while Hillside, South Riding, Four Winds, Morningside, Barham Green, Greenhill and Mqabuko Heights supplies will be cut on Tuesday and restored on Thursday.Industry, Mines and the Central Business District have been exempted.