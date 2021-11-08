Killer Zivhu knocks at Zanu-PF's door

News / Local

by Staff reporter

FORMER Chivi West legislator Killer Zivhu has continued to sing for his supper by declaring his allegiance to Zanu-PF, despite numerous failed efforts to bounce back in the ruling party.Zivhu was expelled in June last year for trying to forge talks between Zanu-PF and Nelson Chamisa using the first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and Chamisa's wife.However, he has vowed not to contest as an independent candidate in the upcoming by-elections and pledged to support President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Vision 2030."For this coming by-election, I can't stand against the party that looked after me from 1994. I am very sorry to disappoint so many people but as of development, we will continue complimenting the President's Vision 2030," Zivhu said.He added that he will wait for his readmission into the party citing that he is a loyal son to the ruling party."I am a son to Zanu-PF, you can't change your surname just because the father has chased you away. You must wait and see why he did that then come back at the right time. I am still young, and I hope to bounce back and contest in the same party," Zivhu said.He however promised to help the party's preferred candidate to campaign ahead of the by-elections.Zivhu was Chivi Rural District Council (RDC) council chairperson before he contested and won the Chivi South constituency.The former legislator fell out of favour after factional fights with Zanu-PF provincial chairperson Ezra Chadzamira's camp that also recommended his expulsion.