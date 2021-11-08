Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Local institution sends 24 chefs to the US

by Staff reporter
47 mins ago | Views
Harare-based SAHTC - The Hospitality School, on Thursday held a send-off lunch for 24 trainee chefs, who are travelling to the United States for a one-year internship at two luxury properties.

Of the 24 trainees, 13 will be at the Montage Deer Valley Resort in Salt Lake City while 11 are going to the Broadmoor Resort in Colorado.

This group of trainees includes four from Mozambique and Namibia, who are also studying International Hospitality Management Diploma with the school.

"Today we are sending off 24 trainees who will be doing two luxury properties in the USA," director of the school Michael Farrell said.

"Eleven of the 24 trainees are joining The Broadmoor Resort in Colorado. These are Food and Beverage Service trainees, who are joining the other 23 Commis chefs who are already at The Broadmoor Resort.

"The other 13 trainees are off to the luxurious Montage Deer Valley Resort in Salt Lake City, Utah. This group comprises seven Commis chefs and six food and beverage service trainees. This is the maiden group joining this prestigious resort.

"We are pleased to have the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority [ZTA] present to send off our trainees who are going to represent brand Zimbabwe in the USA."

Angella Mahureva (marketing executive America) and her colleague Ronald Kutukwa represented ZTA at the send-off ceremony.

"Over the years, SAHTC -  The Hospitality School has enrolled scores of trainees and has also established very strong liaisons with some of the tourism and hospitality industry players both local and abroad," Farrell said.

"We have also established ties with several embassies in Harare particularly The embassy of Italy in Zimbabwe, which we have worked with in enhancing the Hospitality and Culinary Arts Education in Zimbabwe."

This year alone the institution has sent 64 trainees to the US while another batch of 13 students are also set to go in December.

The hospitality school offers several programmes including International Hospitality Management, Chefs on Stage Food Preparation and Culinary Arts Programme and Professional Cookery.

Source - The Standard

Comments


Must Read

Kasukuwere links trigger Zanu-PF witch hunt

44 mins ago | 207 Views

Chamisa says dialogue remained the only solution to rescue Zimbabwe

45 mins ago | 93 Views

Proposed law 'exposes Mnangagwa panic'

45 mins ago | 153 Views

Man commits suicide over father

45 mins ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe-born Mathetha set for UFC debut

45 mins ago | 68 Views

Smuggled minerals surpass royalties

46 mins ago | 43 Views

Home is best to invest

46 mins ago | 74 Views

Inside Warriors' doomed World Cup campaign

46 mins ago | 26 Views

Mapeza rings the changes

46 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe's rural communities resist opaque Chinese projects

47 mins ago | 40 Views

MPs push for relief for informal sector

47 mins ago | 15 Views

Lupane varsity probed over sex scandal

47 mins ago | 44 Views

'Mnangagwa is world's best spy operative,' claims Mutsvangwa

48 mins ago | 76 Views

Killer Zivhu knocks at Zanu-PF's door

48 mins ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa govt chases Kasukuwere shadow

48 mins ago | 51 Views

48-hour water shedding for Bulawayo

48 mins ago | 17 Views

6 school gangs unearthed in city

48 mins ago | 36 Views

Amakorokoza spread fear in Cowdray Park

49 mins ago | 47 Views

Top Bulawayo primary schools revealed

49 mins ago | 28 Views

Good Samaritan brings home 15 stranded Zimbabweans

49 mins ago | 32 Views

Fidelity to roll out mobile gold buying units

49 mins ago | 22 Views

US$7,1 billion to address Zesa power shortages

49 mins ago | 22 Views

'OSISA directors fraudulently acquired farm'

50 mins ago | 21 Views

USD cash bonuses explained

50 mins ago | 47 Views

'Zimbabwe's economic fundamentals are strong'

50 mins ago | 15 Views

Mutsvangwa pays tribute to Paul Mwazha

51 mins ago | 48 Views

You can't pull in croc with fish hook

51 mins ago | 17 Views

99% Govt workers vaccinated?

52 mins ago | 28 Views

Shooting at AFM

52 mins ago | 42 Views

Zesa reassures nation

52 mins ago | 23 Views

Mahiya in vote-buying storm

9 hrs ago | 789 Views

Nandos eyes 22 restaurants across Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 674 Views

MultiChoice keeps losing DStv Premium subscribers

11 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Chiweshe murderer nabbed after 23 years

11 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Mutoriro lands Concession man in jail

11 hrs ago | 445 Views

Robbers pounce on Miners

11 hrs ago | 528 Views

Have sex but Don't get married

11 hrs ago | 2461 Views

Chiwenga to tackle Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 5981 Views

Mnangagwa is a hard sell for Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 729 Views

Mnangagwa's re-engagement propaganda hollow, falls flat

13 hrs ago | 603 Views

'US$12 billion mining economy unattainable without policy'

13 hrs ago | 86 Views

Telecel dragged to court over unpaid rentals

13 hrs ago | 128 Views

High Court exposes rot in Masvingo land allocation

13 hrs ago | 191 Views

Bankers plan to establish a new financial behemoth

13 hrs ago | 311 Views

Entreprenuer wrestles with Econet

13 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mnangagwa ratifies African charter on democracy

13 hrs ago | 181 Views

CBZ swoops on FML shares as new financial group emerges

13 hrs ago | 152 Views

What Zimbabwean leaders can learn from FW de Klerk's legacy

13 hrs ago | 253 Views

Police recover baboon skulls from suspected car thief's house

13 hrs ago | 296 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days