Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Inside Warriors' doomed World Cup campaign

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
The writing was on the wall from the onset. Zimbabwe began their Qatar World Cup in the worst possible manner in the first stage after a disgraceful 1-0 defeat to Somalia in a match played in Djibouti in September 2019.

At the time, Somalia were ranked the third worst team in the world and ended a run of 19 successive defeats, stretching back eight years with that famous win.

The Warriors even needed an injury time goal from Khama Billiat to avoid an embarrassing exit from the qualifiers in the first round at the hands of the minnows.

It's no surprise that the Warriors are yet to muster a single win in the group stages, having scored one goal and conceding six ahead of the final match against Ethiopia at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

Miserably, Zimbabwe had crashed out of contention for a maiden World Cup ticket barely halfway through the group matches.

One might need a microscope to pinpoint any positives from the World Cup campaign, which marked the country's return from the wilderness following a ban from the previous qualification process.

The Standardsport looks at some of the talking points from the Warriors' Qatar World Cup qualification campaign.

Three coaches in one campaign

Zimbabwe have changed three coaches in this campaign, beginning with Joey Antipas, who was dumped for Croat Zdravko Logarusic, who was in charge of two World Cup qualifiers, but was replaced by the incumbent Mapeza.

Mapeza has lost all the three matches he has presided over and is increasingly becoming a doubt to take the team to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) amid reports that Zifa will appoint a substantive coach at the end of the month.

Another defeat against Ethiopia could be ominous for Mapeza.

Woeful away record

Zimbabwe have lost all the four away matches played during the qualification campaign, including defeats against nonentities Somalia and Ethiopia, as well as against Ghana and lately South Africa.

The team has also conceded six goals in the process and scored just one, a penalty scored by captain Knowledge Musona against Ghana at Cape Coast.

And having laboured to a 3-1 win at home to Somalia thanks to late goals in September 2019, the Warriors could also finish the group stages without a home win should they fail to beat Ethiopia this afternoon.

A blunt strike force

A bid to bring British-born striker Macauley Bonne has yielded no joy for Zimbabwe as the goals continue to elude the team.

Despite giving a number of forwards an opportunity, the Warriors have continued to fire blanks in this campaign, managing four goals, three of them in one match.

Forwards who have been given a chance by the three Zimbabwe coaches include Musona, Evans Rusike, Admiral Muskwe, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Clive Augusto, Khama Billiat, Tino Kadewere, Kuda Mahachi, Perfect Chikwende, David Moyo, Ishmael Wadi and lately teenage star Bill Antonio.

And the team is yet to find a dependable goalscorer ahead of the Afcon finals in a couple of months' time.

At least 38 players have featured in this journey with very little success on the field of play and the number could grow should Mapeza decide to give other players like Jonah Fabisch, Godknows Murwira and Taimon Mvula or Donovan Bernard a run in the final game.

So far, four goalkeepers in Elvis Chipezeze, Talbert Shumba, Washington Arubi and Petros Mhari have been employed in this campaign.

Source - The Standard

Comments


Must Read

Kasukuwere links trigger Zanu-PF witch hunt

46 mins ago | 216 Views

Chamisa says dialogue remained the only solution to rescue Zimbabwe

47 mins ago | 98 Views

Proposed law 'exposes Mnangagwa panic'

47 mins ago | 161 Views

Man commits suicide over father

47 mins ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwe-born Mathetha set for UFC debut

48 mins ago | 72 Views

Smuggled minerals surpass royalties

48 mins ago | 46 Views

Home is best to invest

48 mins ago | 74 Views

Mapeza rings the changes

49 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe's rural communities resist opaque Chinese projects

49 mins ago | 43 Views

Local institution sends 24 chefs to the US

49 mins ago | 40 Views

MPs push for relief for informal sector

49 mins ago | 16 Views

Lupane varsity probed over sex scandal

49 mins ago | 48 Views

'Mnangagwa is world's best spy operative,' claims Mutsvangwa

50 mins ago | 85 Views

Killer Zivhu knocks at Zanu-PF's door

50 mins ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa govt chases Kasukuwere shadow

50 mins ago | 52 Views

48-hour water shedding for Bulawayo

50 mins ago | 17 Views

6 school gangs unearthed in city

51 mins ago | 38 Views

Amakorokoza spread fear in Cowdray Park

51 mins ago | 50 Views

Top Bulawayo primary schools revealed

51 mins ago | 28 Views

Good Samaritan brings home 15 stranded Zimbabweans

51 mins ago | 32 Views

Fidelity to roll out mobile gold buying units

51 mins ago | 22 Views

US$7,1 billion to address Zesa power shortages

52 mins ago | 22 Views

'OSISA directors fraudulently acquired farm'

52 mins ago | 21 Views

USD cash bonuses explained

52 mins ago | 50 Views

'Zimbabwe's economic fundamentals are strong'

52 mins ago | 15 Views

Mutsvangwa pays tribute to Paul Mwazha

53 mins ago | 48 Views

You can't pull in croc with fish hook

54 mins ago | 17 Views

99% Govt workers vaccinated?

54 mins ago | 28 Views

Shooting at AFM

54 mins ago | 43 Views

Zesa reassures nation

54 mins ago | 23 Views

Mahiya in vote-buying storm

9 hrs ago | 792 Views

Nandos eyes 22 restaurants across Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 674 Views

MultiChoice keeps losing DStv Premium subscribers

11 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Chiweshe murderer nabbed after 23 years

11 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Mutoriro lands Concession man in jail

11 hrs ago | 445 Views

Robbers pounce on Miners

11 hrs ago | 528 Views

Have sex but Don't get married

11 hrs ago | 2462 Views

Chiwenga to tackle Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 5997 Views

Mnangagwa is a hard sell for Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 731 Views

Mnangagwa's re-engagement propaganda hollow, falls flat

13 hrs ago | 604 Views

'US$12 billion mining economy unattainable without policy'

13 hrs ago | 86 Views

Telecel dragged to court over unpaid rentals

13 hrs ago | 128 Views

High Court exposes rot in Masvingo land allocation

13 hrs ago | 191 Views

Bankers plan to establish a new financial behemoth

13 hrs ago | 311 Views

Entreprenuer wrestles with Econet

13 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mnangagwa ratifies African charter on democracy

13 hrs ago | 181 Views

CBZ swoops on FML shares as new financial group emerges

13 hrs ago | 152 Views

What Zimbabwean leaders can learn from FW de Klerk's legacy

13 hrs ago | 253 Views

Police recover baboon skulls from suspected car thief's house

13 hrs ago | 296 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days