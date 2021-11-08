Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Smuggled minerals surpass royalties

by Staff reporter
46 mins ago | Views
THE value of minerals being smuggled out of Zimbabwe far outstrips the royalties that government earns annually from resources, fresh data shows last week, as calls to crackdown on black market trade increased ahead of the 2022 national budget.

In a paper which spells out the Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (Zela)'s expectation for the upcoming budget, the resources campaigner said the country was receiving only US$90 million in royalties from minerals annually.

This falls far below revenue losses of up to US$100 million being reported every month through smuggling, the paper noted.

For gold alone, reports have indicated that Zimbabwe has been losing about US$1,5 billion a year, a figure said to be one of the biggest in the region.

But the southern African country, which has been affected by years of economic mismanagement and plunder, is currently battling one of its worse economic meltdowns that has affected funding into crucial social service delivery, as well as growth stimulating infrastructure development projects.

Funding being siphoned through black-market trade would be crucial in helping government overcome these shortcomings, the report said, noting that the long-expected commissioning of advanced revenue tracking technologies should be prioritised in the budget.

"Government must take concrete steps to curb gold smuggling, which is currently draining the fiscus," the paper said.

"The mining royalties that the country rakes in from all minerals per year (approximately US$90 million based on the 2021 mid-term budget performance) are far below the revenue that is lost annually due to gold smuggling alone.

"The 2022 national budget should put more resources towards government departments that monitor smuggling of minerals such as diamonds and gold.

"These include the Minerals and Border Control Unit."

Zela said the 2022 national budget should avail adequate resources towards finalisation of the computerised mining cadastre system.

To improve resource mobilisation in the artisanal and small-scale mining sector, Zela said government should consider integrating the cadastre system into the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority's taxpayers' database.

It also said the 2022 budget should strengthen transparency and accountability in the awarding of tax incentives in the mining sector, adding that government should engage the public on tax incentives.

In 2019, government committed to "develop a tax incentive monitoring and evaluation framework to facilitate the management of timed tax expenditures as well as to inform cost-benefit analysis of tax expenditures by the Treasury, on an annual basis, with effect from 1 January 2019.

"Government's efforts to improve public disclosure of the amount that is being forgone through tax expenditure are commendable.

"However, there is a need for the government to engage the public on tax incentives since they have a bearing on domestic resources mobilisation and access to basic services by the citizens," it said.

"It is also important for the national budget to disclose revenue that is forgone through tax expenditures for public and parliamentary scrutiny.

"More importantly, the government must publicly disclose the cost benefit analysis that is being done to ascertain whether the tax expenditures are achieving their intended objectives."

Zela urged government to urgently formalise the artisanal miners sector to create an environment that allows its players to contribute more to the fiscus as well as facilitating their benefits from government programmes.

More than 1,5 million people in Zimbabwe directly depend on the sector, with three million people indirectly benefiting.

Apart from creating employment, the sector also contributes towards tax revenue mobilisation.

"More needs to be done if the artisanal sector is to significantly contribute to domestic resource mobilisation, poverty alleviation and sustainable development," Zela said.

"As part of the formalisation agenda and measures to improve tax compliance, the government must undertake consultations, education and training programmes targeting this sector."

Resources should be channelled towards these programmes, it said.

"More importantly, the overwhelming informality of the artisanal mining sector in Zimbabwe requires comprehensive policy and legislative reforms in the sector.

"Government must quickly develop an artisanal mining sector policy. The legality of the sector must be addressed through the Mines Bill," the resources campaigner said.

While the cadastre system is a move in the right direction, Zela said there was need for Zimbabwe to adopt a long-term mining governance framework to the transparency bottlenecks in the mining sector, including expediently taking the necessary steps to join Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.

Source - The Standard

Comments


Must Read

Kasukuwere links trigger Zanu-PF witch hunt

44 mins ago | 207 Views

Chamisa says dialogue remained the only solution to rescue Zimbabwe

45 mins ago | 93 Views

Proposed law 'exposes Mnangagwa panic'

45 mins ago | 153 Views

Man commits suicide over father

45 mins ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe-born Mathetha set for UFC debut

45 mins ago | 68 Views

Home is best to invest

46 mins ago | 74 Views

Inside Warriors' doomed World Cup campaign

46 mins ago | 26 Views

Mapeza rings the changes

46 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe's rural communities resist opaque Chinese projects

47 mins ago | 40 Views

Local institution sends 24 chefs to the US

47 mins ago | 39 Views

MPs push for relief for informal sector

47 mins ago | 15 Views

Lupane varsity probed over sex scandal

47 mins ago | 45 Views

'Mnangagwa is world's best spy operative,' claims Mutsvangwa

48 mins ago | 76 Views

Killer Zivhu knocks at Zanu-PF's door

48 mins ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa govt chases Kasukuwere shadow

48 mins ago | 51 Views

48-hour water shedding for Bulawayo

48 mins ago | 17 Views

6 school gangs unearthed in city

49 mins ago | 36 Views

Amakorokoza spread fear in Cowdray Park

49 mins ago | 47 Views

Top Bulawayo primary schools revealed

49 mins ago | 28 Views

Good Samaritan brings home 15 stranded Zimbabweans

49 mins ago | 32 Views

Fidelity to roll out mobile gold buying units

49 mins ago | 22 Views

US$7,1 billion to address Zesa power shortages

49 mins ago | 22 Views

'OSISA directors fraudulently acquired farm'

50 mins ago | 21 Views

USD cash bonuses explained

50 mins ago | 47 Views

'Zimbabwe's economic fundamentals are strong'

50 mins ago | 15 Views

Mutsvangwa pays tribute to Paul Mwazha

51 mins ago | 48 Views

You can't pull in croc with fish hook

51 mins ago | 17 Views

99% Govt workers vaccinated?

52 mins ago | 28 Views

Shooting at AFM

52 mins ago | 42 Views

Zesa reassures nation

52 mins ago | 23 Views

Mahiya in vote-buying storm

9 hrs ago | 789 Views

Nandos eyes 22 restaurants across Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 674 Views

MultiChoice keeps losing DStv Premium subscribers

11 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Chiweshe murderer nabbed after 23 years

11 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Mutoriro lands Concession man in jail

11 hrs ago | 445 Views

Robbers pounce on Miners

11 hrs ago | 528 Views

Have sex but Don't get married

11 hrs ago | 2461 Views

Chiwenga to tackle Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 5981 Views

Mnangagwa is a hard sell for Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 729 Views

Mnangagwa's re-engagement propaganda hollow, falls flat

13 hrs ago | 603 Views

'US$12 billion mining economy unattainable without policy'

13 hrs ago | 86 Views

Telecel dragged to court over unpaid rentals

13 hrs ago | 128 Views

High Court exposes rot in Masvingo land allocation

13 hrs ago | 191 Views

Bankers plan to establish a new financial behemoth

13 hrs ago | 311 Views

Entreprenuer wrestles with Econet

13 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mnangagwa ratifies African charter on democracy

13 hrs ago | 181 Views

CBZ swoops on FML shares as new financial group emerges

13 hrs ago | 152 Views

What Zimbabwean leaders can learn from FW de Klerk's legacy

13 hrs ago | 253 Views

Police recover baboon skulls from suspected car thief's house

13 hrs ago | 296 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days