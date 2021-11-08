Latest News Editor's Choice


Katsande launches restaurant

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago
Zimbabwean midfielder Willard Katsande and Lucky Lekgwathi recently worked together as the Orlando Pirates legend puts plans in place to launch his restaurant at a popular shopping centre.

As mentioned, the former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates stars recently met up and put plans in place to launch the proudly South African ‘'Grootman'' restaurant at the Johannesburg shopping centre.

Earlier this year, Lekgwathi's Soweto establishment was severely damaged by looting and vandalism, however, the former Bucs captain put the troublesome behind him with a look into his restaurant being launched at a different location.

That said, the Zimbabwean midfielder Katsande, who owns a maintenance company called ‘'Katsande Partners'', was seen shaking hands with Lekgwathi as seen in one of the Grootman's social media posts.

In announcing the news, the page mentioned, "We are so excited to announce that Grootman By Lucky Lekgwathi will open in Southdale Shopping Centre in December !!

"@kingsalt31 is the first to congratulate @lucky_lekgwathi14.

"We thank all our loyal customers for the continued support and will serve you amazing food soon!!!.

"#GROOTMAN "The PLACE to Meet LEGENDS."

Katsande then took to his IG handle and said, "The beginning of a good project. Quotations done."

"Thank you @lucky_lekgwathi14 of @grootman_official for trusting @katsandepartners with this endeavour."



Source - Laduma.

Most Popular In 7 Days