Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Woman poisons 10 mourners

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A 71-year-old woman has been arrested on allegations of attempting to kill at least 10 mourners at a funeral after lacing a bucket of water with an unknown poison at Luvuluma Village, Madlambuzi in Bulilima district, Matabeleland South.

The 10 complained of stomach pain and painful throats after drinking the water on Sunday last week before being taken to Plumtree District Hospital where they were treated and discharged.

Investigations revealed that a bucket of water that was in a kitchen hut had been laced with an unidentified substance.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police in Madlambuzi were treating the matter as a case of attempted murder.

"Ten unsuspecting mourners drank the water which was in the kitchen and subsequently complained of stomach pain and painful throats," he said. "The victims were referred to Plumtree District Hospital where they were treated and discharged."

In Gwanda, police have arrested Challenge Sibanda (19) on charges of kidnapping an 11-year-old girl from her stepfather's home at Plot 8, Ruby C, Gweru on November 4 at around 11am and then taking her to Gwanda.

Investigations have revealed that the suspect is a wanted person for a case of murder which occurred in Gweru. He has already been arrested and appeared before Gweru Magistrate Court where he was remanded in custody.

In Bindura, police are appealing for information which may assist in investigating a robbery last Tuesday at Crunken Farm.

Eight robbers armed with an unidentified pistol as well as knives pounced on a house and stole US$7 240 cash and two cellphones.

Another robbery under investigation occurred last Tuesday at around 6.30pm, in which a 66-year-old man lost a Honda Fit vehicle, two cellphones, US$80, R110 and $1 860 to three men after he offered them a lift in Kwekwe on the pretext they were going to Zororo turn-off, Gweru.

Investigations are underway.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Govt urged to accept taxes in RTGS

4 hrs ago | 859 Views

Top Zanu-PF officials arrested as factional fights turn ugly

5 hrs ago | 2322 Views

Omalayitsha blockade Beitbridge border post

5 hrs ago | 2236 Views

Police block MDC Alliance rally

5 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Matebeleland North

5 hrs ago | 976 Views

Gunshots at Zanu-PF meeting

5 hrs ago | 2059 Views

Teachers say to strike over poor pay

5 hrs ago | 817 Views

UK cleric says no mercy for Zimbabwean 'thieves'

5 hrs ago | 1127 Views

BCC's solar projects stalled by Zida approval delays

5 hrs ago | 158 Views

Student drags ZEGU to court for not speaking in tongues

5 hrs ago | 530 Views

Resident acquitted on charge of stealing BCC manhole lids

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

Duo arrested for fake plot sale to diasporan

5 hrs ago | 328 Views

Police decry poor resources

5 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe's upper-middle income economy plans in disarray

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zanu-PF dreams of reclaiming all seats in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Wilbur Smith dies

5 hrs ago | 557 Views

Govt to accelerate registration of births, issuance of identity cards

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mapeza disappoints

5 hrs ago | 385 Views

Milling company splits groceries unit

5 hrs ago | 170 Views

Ndux Junior bounces back with 11th album

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

Khaya Moyo's journey over the years

5 hrs ago | 921 Views

MDC Alliance accepts failure, welcomes Govt support

5 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zanu-PF rubbishes G40 election claims

5 hrs ago | 166 Views

US$310m loan for Bulawayo, Hwange thermal units

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

Ramaphosa's ministers to sell Eskom coal plants

5 hrs ago | 245 Views

Katsande launches restaurant

5 hrs ago | 837 Views

Sables beat Brazil in rare rugby match

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

Police arrest 40 in gold rush

5 hrs ago | 154 Views

MDC Alliance's fake victimhood, internal ructions and sanctions

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

NRZ to cut on hired wagons, locomotives

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

'Be wary of politicking NGOs'

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Chiwenga opens nursing school, clinic

5 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mnangagwa set for Intra African Trade Fair

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe acquires 20 million Covid-19 doses

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe to import 400MW to bridge power deficit

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Cash-rich ex-Zanu-PF councillor funds chaos to stop district elections

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe acquires 20M Covid-19 doses

11 hrs ago | 409 Views

The letter of deceit

11 hrs ago | 731 Views

Gwayi-Shangani will not translate into votes and support for Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 711 Views

Rains are knocking at the farmer's door

11 hrs ago | 448 Views

Simon Khaya Moyo is dead - he is NOT a national hero, not after 41 years of Zanu PF wickedness

11 hrs ago | 1881 Views

BREAKING: Khaya-Moyo dies of cancer

19 hrs ago | 6784 Views

Simon Mutambi cheats death

20 hrs ago | 3366 Views

Mahiya embarrasses Musarara at ZANU-PF meeting

24 hrs ago | 3695 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days