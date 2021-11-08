Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

US$310m loan for Bulawayo, Hwange thermal units

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A loan facility of US$310 million is being negotiated with India to fix Bulawayo and Hwange thermal power stations, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the annual Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation celebrations, Minister Ncube said various other loan facilities were being extended through the Export and Import Bank of India to support the energy sector.

India is a major user, producer and supplier of equipment for coal-fed thermal power stations.

Among the repairs, replacements and upgrades required is US$110 million for upgrading the Bulawayo Thermal Power Station to its installed capacity of 100MW from the current average 30MW, upgrading of the Deka pumping station and river water system and US$300 million for continuing work on the older six units at Hwange Thermal Power Station, he said.

The Hwange units were commissioned in the 1980s and while efforts are being made to catch up on maintenance, a fair amount of the equipment now needs to be replaced.

Minister Ncube said the Government was appreciative of the Indian support in extending a loan facility for the revamping of energy products.

"We will be sourcing again other resources going forward for other energy projects and work with the Energy Ministry to make sure that we target those with the biggest impact on our energy supply," he said.

Minister Ncube said on the Bulawayo project, the Government was looking at the best way to make use of the availed money, probably going green.

The Bulawayo station, with its newest units dating back to the 1950s, needs to be replaced, offering a lot of options over what they should be replaced with.

"We are looking at perhaps the best way to make use of the money," said Minister Ncube.

"Is it the thermal power station or is it the solar project which is much easier to implement and more efficient in terms of energy?"

Minister Ncube said Government was also looking for further support going forward in other areas, especially in the Information Communication Technology sector where India seemed to have a comparative advantage globally.

"This is because we want to grow our digital economy which is a key pillar of the National Development Strategy 1," he said.

India has a central position in the supply of software around the world.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Govt urged to accept taxes in RTGS

4 hrs ago | 861 Views

Top Zanu-PF officials arrested as factional fights turn ugly

5 hrs ago | 2323 Views

Omalayitsha blockade Beitbridge border post

5 hrs ago | 2236 Views

Police block MDC Alliance rally

5 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Matebeleland North

5 hrs ago | 978 Views

Gunshots at Zanu-PF meeting

5 hrs ago | 2060 Views

Teachers say to strike over poor pay

5 hrs ago | 818 Views

UK cleric says no mercy for Zimbabwean 'thieves'

5 hrs ago | 1127 Views

BCC's solar projects stalled by Zida approval delays

5 hrs ago | 158 Views

Student drags ZEGU to court for not speaking in tongues

5 hrs ago | 530 Views

Resident acquitted on charge of stealing BCC manhole lids

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

Duo arrested for fake plot sale to diasporan

5 hrs ago | 328 Views

Police decry poor resources

5 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe's upper-middle income economy plans in disarray

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zanu-PF dreams of reclaiming all seats in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Wilbur Smith dies

5 hrs ago | 560 Views

Govt to accelerate registration of births, issuance of identity cards

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mapeza disappoints

5 hrs ago | 385 Views

Milling company splits groceries unit

5 hrs ago | 170 Views

Ndux Junior bounces back with 11th album

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

Khaya Moyo's journey over the years

5 hrs ago | 922 Views

MDC Alliance accepts failure, welcomes Govt support

5 hrs ago | 350 Views

Zanu-PF rubbishes G40 election claims

5 hrs ago | 166 Views

Ramaphosa's ministers to sell Eskom coal plants

5 hrs ago | 245 Views

Woman poisons 10 mourners

5 hrs ago | 485 Views

Katsande launches restaurant

5 hrs ago | 837 Views

Sables beat Brazil in rare rugby match

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

Police arrest 40 in gold rush

5 hrs ago | 154 Views

MDC Alliance's fake victimhood, internal ructions and sanctions

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

NRZ to cut on hired wagons, locomotives

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

'Be wary of politicking NGOs'

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Chiwenga opens nursing school, clinic

5 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mnangagwa set for Intra African Trade Fair

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe acquires 20 million Covid-19 doses

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe to import 400MW to bridge power deficit

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Cash-rich ex-Zanu-PF councillor funds chaos to stop district elections

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe acquires 20M Covid-19 doses

11 hrs ago | 410 Views

The letter of deceit

11 hrs ago | 731 Views

Gwayi-Shangani will not translate into votes and support for Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 711 Views

Rains are knocking at the farmer's door

11 hrs ago | 448 Views

Simon Khaya Moyo is dead - he is NOT a national hero, not after 41 years of Zanu PF wickedness

11 hrs ago | 1881 Views

BREAKING: Khaya-Moyo dies of cancer

19 hrs ago | 6784 Views

Simon Mutambi cheats death

20 hrs ago | 3366 Views

Mahiya embarrasses Musarara at ZANU-PF meeting

24 hrs ago | 3695 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days