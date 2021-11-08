Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

MDC Alliance accepts failure, welcomes Govt support

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa's administration has been thanked by the opposition-controlled Harare City Council for assisting in infrastructural development, from renovation of the critical health facilities through the water and sewer reticulation to the roads and better law enforcement.

In its 2022 budget, the local authority expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for his timely intervention, including improved law enforcement in the city centre where the Zimbabwe Republic Police partnered municipal police to manage traffic during peak hours. Wards at Beatrice Infectious Diseases Hospital and Wilkins Hospital were renovated by Government, while renovation of Kuwadzana Clinic was in progress and the council expected to complete the construction of Glen Norah Chitubu Satellite Clinic by the end of 2021.

"Devolution funds are paying for rehabilitation in Kuwadzana of 14km of collapsed sewer line (now 25 percent complete) and this should be finished by year end," reads the budget statement.

Among other projects the council said were Government-funded included the upgrading of Morton Jaffray Laboratory which is 20 percent complete.

Morton Jaffray Water Treatment Plant has inadequate capacity to supply water to 1,5 million Harare residents.

The other projects funded by devolution funds from Government included construction of Crowborough sewer ponds (30 percent complete), scheduled to be complete by 31 December 2021.

Government intervened recently by availing $890 000 for the upgrading of 8 000 sewers in Glen View and Budiriro suburbs, the entire branch network running down each road.

The city's roads are being rehabilitated by Government under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme, which has seen new surfaces being laid on several roads in the city.

This was after Government realised that the MDC-Alliance led council had neglected service delivery, despite collecting rates each month.

The opposition party was exposed for its failure to manage issues for a city like Harare, yet claiming it has the capacity to run the country.

Ratepayers have been complaining about the failure of the opposition to deliver its promises, which turned out to have been premised on false information in a bid to coerce residents to vote for the party.

Instead, the MDC Alliance's run in Harare, and other cities, has become famous for its officials engaging in corruption, especially the grabbing of land and illegally parcelling it out.

Many MDC-Alliance councillors in Harare, including successive mayors from the opposition, have been arrested and appeared before the courts facing charges of corruption, mainly relating to illegal parcelling out of land.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Govt urged to accept taxes in RTGS

4 hrs ago | 859 Views

Top Zanu-PF officials arrested as factional fights turn ugly

5 hrs ago | 2322 Views

Omalayitsha blockade Beitbridge border post

5 hrs ago | 2236 Views

Police block MDC Alliance rally

5 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Matebeleland North

5 hrs ago | 976 Views

Gunshots at Zanu-PF meeting

5 hrs ago | 2059 Views

Teachers say to strike over poor pay

5 hrs ago | 817 Views

UK cleric says no mercy for Zimbabwean 'thieves'

5 hrs ago | 1127 Views

BCC's solar projects stalled by Zida approval delays

5 hrs ago | 158 Views

Student drags ZEGU to court for not speaking in tongues

5 hrs ago | 530 Views

Resident acquitted on charge of stealing BCC manhole lids

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

Duo arrested for fake plot sale to diasporan

5 hrs ago | 328 Views

Police decry poor resources

5 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe's upper-middle income economy plans in disarray

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zanu-PF dreams of reclaiming all seats in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Wilbur Smith dies

5 hrs ago | 557 Views

Govt to accelerate registration of births, issuance of identity cards

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mapeza disappoints

5 hrs ago | 385 Views

Milling company splits groceries unit

5 hrs ago | 170 Views

Ndux Junior bounces back with 11th album

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

Khaya Moyo's journey over the years

5 hrs ago | 921 Views

Zanu-PF rubbishes G40 election claims

5 hrs ago | 166 Views

US$310m loan for Bulawayo, Hwange thermal units

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

Ramaphosa's ministers to sell Eskom coal plants

5 hrs ago | 245 Views

Woman poisons 10 mourners

5 hrs ago | 485 Views

Katsande launches restaurant

5 hrs ago | 837 Views

Sables beat Brazil in rare rugby match

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

Police arrest 40 in gold rush

5 hrs ago | 154 Views

MDC Alliance's fake victimhood, internal ructions and sanctions

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

NRZ to cut on hired wagons, locomotives

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

'Be wary of politicking NGOs'

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Chiwenga opens nursing school, clinic

5 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mnangagwa set for Intra African Trade Fair

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe acquires 20 million Covid-19 doses

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe to import 400MW to bridge power deficit

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Cash-rich ex-Zanu-PF councillor funds chaos to stop district elections

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe acquires 20M Covid-19 doses

11 hrs ago | 409 Views

The letter of deceit

11 hrs ago | 731 Views

Gwayi-Shangani will not translate into votes and support for Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 711 Views

Rains are knocking at the farmer's door

11 hrs ago | 448 Views

Simon Khaya Moyo is dead - he is NOT a national hero, not after 41 years of Zanu PF wickedness

11 hrs ago | 1881 Views

BREAKING: Khaya-Moyo dies of cancer

19 hrs ago | 6784 Views

Simon Mutambi cheats death

20 hrs ago | 3366 Views

Mahiya embarrasses Musarara at ZANU-PF meeting

24 hrs ago | 3695 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days